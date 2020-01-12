“We’re With You”: Shashi Tharoor Visits Jamia, Shaheen Bagh, JNU In Delhi

Shashi Tharoor expressed solidarity with college students and protesters. (PTI)

Senior Congress chief Shashi Tharoor joined the protests in opposition to the Citizenship Modification Act (CAA) at Jamia Millia Islamia college and the neighbouring Shaheen Bagh space in Delhi to specific his solidarity with the scholars and protesters on Sunday. Later he visited the Jawaharlal Nehru College (JNU) as properly.

“You are an inspiration to every democrat in the country. We stand with you, we stand with the courage you have shown. We stand with spirit and the faith you have in the Indian constitution. This is a fight for everybody,” the Congress MP mentioned at Jamia.

“The party stands with the students and is against the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens,” he mentioned. Mr Tharoor was accompanied by Delhi Congress President Subhash Chopra and ex-Seelampur MLA Mateen Ahmed.

Later, Mr Tharoor tweeted, “It was fabulous to see the courage, passion & determination of the women of Shaheen Bagh. Including the nonagenarian ‘dadis’ who have held a fast since the start. Addressed them all with great admiration.”

“My pleasure & privilege, dear friends of @jamiamillia! Stay strong. We are with you. @INCIndia,” he tweeted.

He took a metro practice to go to JNU and stand with college students who have been attacked by a masked mob final Sunday.

For practically a month now, protests have raged at Shaheen Bagh in Delhi, gaining nationwide consideration as demonstrations erupted throughout India over the Citizenship Modification Act which critics say is anti-Muslim.

Greater than 200 girls have sat and slept throughout a four-lane highway that connects Delhi and Noida whereas a whole bunch others have joined day by day, in protest in opposition to the controversial legislation which supplies Hindus, Buddhists, Sikh and different minorities who’ve fled neighbouring nations the fitting to Indian citizenship – however excludes Muslims.

The Shaheen Bagh girls took over the highway after a brutal police crackdown on an illustration final month by college students on the close by Jamia Millia Islamia college in opposition to the citizenship legislation which makes faith a standards for citizenship for the primary time in in India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ruling BJP have insisted the legislation is “humanitarian” and that Muslims don’t have anything to fret about, however opponents are usually not satisfied and have held rallies throughout the nation — usually met with police drive.