West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar Says ‘Had the Privilege of Receiving Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla at the Raj Bhavan’ : Live Breaking News Headlines & Updates, December 25, 2019















West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar: Had the privilege of receiving Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on the Raj Bhavan; he’s in Kolkata to take part in a programme. West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar: Had the privilege of receiving Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on the Raj Bhavan; he’s in Kolkata to take part in a programme. pic.twitter.com/f8fVT68OkH— ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2019



Congress chief Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to go to Lucknow on 28th December in reference to an occasion of the celebration.



Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Tejashwi Yadav: Lalu ji isn’t properly. He is not going to take part in oath taking ceremony on 29th December.



AIMIM’s Asaduddin Owaisi in Hyderabad: There is no such thing as a distinction between Nationwide Inhabitants Register(NPR) & Nationwide Register of Residents(NRC). The Union House Minister is deceptive the nation. All political events can be collectively in protesting towards this.



PM Narendra Modi on CAA protests: “It is citizens responsibility to take care of public property”.



PM Narendra Modi in Lucknow: Problems with Article 370, Ram Temple have been resolved peacefully. The way in which to offer citizenship to refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan has been cleared. 130 crore Indians have discovered answer to such challenges with confidence. PM Narendra Modi in Lucknow: Problems with Article370, Ram Temple have been resolved peacefully. The way in which to offer citizenship to refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan has been cleared. 130 crore Indians have discovered answer to such challenges with confidence. pic.twitter.com/kglKRKa549— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 25, 2019



Delhi Visitors Police: Visitors is heavy in Saket close to Choose Metropolis Mall resulting from Christmas celebration. Kindly keep away from the stretch.



Attributable to Ayushmann Bharat scheme, 70 lakh poor sufferers within the nation have been supplied with free remedy: PM Narendra Modi in Lucknow.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi at basis laying ceremony of Atal Bihari Medical College, in Lucknow: Our goals are preventive healthcare and widening inexpensive healthcare.



PM Narendra Modi speaks in Lucknow after unveiling bronze statue of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Load Extra

Mumbai, December 25: Your complete nation is celebrating the start of Jesus Christ and Christmas event immediately. Hemant Soren, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) government president will take oath as Chief Minister of Jharkhand on December 29. JMM emerged as the one largest celebration within the just lately concluded meeting elections with 30 seats.

The federal government on Tuesday stated that there isn’t any proposal for getting ready nationwide Nationwide Register of Residents or NRC on the premise of knowledge to be collected in the course of the updation of Nationwide Inhabitants Register (NPR).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil a 25-feet bronze statue of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Lok Bhawan in Lucknow immediately. December 25 additionally marks the start anniversary of Vajpayee, the co-founder of the Bharatiya Janata Occasion (BJP). Good Governance Day is widely known immediately throughout the nation.

Regulate this area for all the newest information and updates that happen all through the day.