West Bengal Minister Says Denied Visa By Bangladesh

Kolkata:

West Bengal minister Siddiqullah Chowdhury on Wednesday claimed he was denied visa by the Bangladesh Deputy Excessive Fee for a visit to the neighbouring nation.

Mr Chowdhury was scheduled to go to Bangladesh from December 26-31.

“I had utilized for visa on Dec 12-13 for the five-day journey. I used to be invited to deal with a program there, and had private committments, too.

“However, I’m but to obtain my visa. They’ve neither mentioned my visa utility is accepted nor have they formally denied it. I’ve all of the required paperwork and vital permission each from the state and central governments,” Mr Chowdhury informed PTI over cellphone.

The state’s library service minister mentioned he’ll cancel his ticket for Bangladesh on Thursday morning.

Bangladesh Deputy Excessive Commissioner Toufique Hasan couldn’t be contacted for remark.