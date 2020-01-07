West Bengal To Get 2 New Districts, Announces Mamata Banerjee

There are complete 23 districts in West Bengal at current.

Patharpratima, West Bengal:

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee right now introduced that Sundarbans and Basirhat can be made new districts.

A serious a part of the Sundarbans area is within the South 24 Parganas district, whereas Basirhat subdivision is within the North 24 Parganas district. There are complete 23 districts in West Bengal at current.

Ms Banerjee mentioned formation of the brand new districts will assist individuals residing in these areas as they might not should journey lengthy distances to avail authorities companies.

“We will make Sundarbans and Basirhat administrative districts. We are working for this,” she mentioned after laying basis stone for a slew of initiatives at a programme.

Sunderbans and Basirhat are at the moment police districts.

Addressing the programme, she mentioned 20 lakh individuals and agricultural land of seven lakh farmers had been affected in cyclone Bulbul in South 24 Parganas district.

Three lakh homes and 800 metric tonne crops had been additionally broken within the cyclone.

“We monitored the situation at night when the cyclone hit the state and I also conducted an aerial survey of the cyclone-hit areas. We provided relief but the Centre did not provide any financial assistance,” she alleged.

Assuring that social safety schemes of the state could be strengthened, Ms Banerjee mentioned her authorities has taken up initiatives value Rs 540 crore within the Sundarbans.