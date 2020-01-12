West Bengal Will Have To Implement Citizenship Law: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

CAA: Any legislation that’s handed by parliament must be accepted by each state, Mr Naqvi mentioned (File)

Hyderabad (Telangana):

Union Minister and BJP chief Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Sunday mentioned that West Bengal is a part of India and therefore it must implement the Citizenship Modification Act (CAA), which had been handed by parliament.

“Any law that is passed by the parliament should be accepted by every state of the nation. West Bengal is part of the nation and Mamata Banerjee should read history and gain some knowledge about the Indian Constitution. It is completely unconstitutional and impossible that the state supersedes a law passed by the parliament. People who are misleading the nation are the same who do not want peace and harmony to prevail in the country,” Mr Naqvi mentioned.

“No question on citizenship will be raised in any manner on any citizens of this country including Muslims. The citizenship act is only for those people who are religiously persecuted. India offers security, prosperity to all the Indian Muslims. People who are instigating the crowd are against the very foundation on which this nation is standing. Citizens should understand the real motives of such people,” he added.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday mentioned that she additionally tore the notification concerning the implementation of the CAA.

Ms Banerjee, who met Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday, had acknowledged that she had knowledgeable him that if he needed to implement the Nationwide Register of Residents (NRC) and CAA, then he must do it over her physique.