West Brom v Stoke: How to watch the Championship on TV and live stream

West Brom can’t afford many extra slip-ups if they’re to cling onto prime spot within the Championship forward of their conflict with Stoke.
The Baggies stay prime of the desk by a degree – seven factors forward of third – however have didn’t win any of their final 5.
Slaven Bilic might be determined to kick-start a successful run of type to provide them the absolute best platform forward of the ultimate straight.
Stoke have struggled all season however a few wins in latest weeks have saved them afloat.
What time is West Brom v Stoke?
West Brom v Stoke will kick off at eight:00pm on Monday 20th January 2020.
Tips on how to watch West Brom v Stoke on TV and stay stream
You may watch the sport stay on Sky Sports activities Soccer and Essential Occasion or on-line by way of the SkyGo app from 7:30pm.
Who will win? HEARALPUBLICIST says…
West Brom have the expertise, however their strikers have lacked a medical edge in latest weeks.
Hal-Robson Kanu, Charlie Austin and Matt Phillips have only one objective between them of their final 18 mixed appearances.
Stoke represents a very good event to get the boldness flowing once more, nevertheless.
Prediction: West Brom 1-Zero Stoke
