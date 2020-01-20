West Brom v Stoke: How to watch the Championship on TV and live stream

West Brom can’t afford many extra slip-ups if they’re to cling onto high spot within the Championship forward of their conflict with Stoke.

The Baggies stay high of the desk by a degree – seven factors forward of third – however have did not win any of their final 5.

Slaven Bilic can be determined to kick-start a profitable run of type to offer them the very best platform forward of the ultimate straight.

Stoke have struggled all season however a few wins in current weeks have stored them afloat.

What time is West Brom v Stoke?

West Brom v Stoke will kick off at eight:00pm on Monday 20th January 2020.

The best way to watch West Brom v Stoke on TV and stay stream

You possibly can watch the sport stay on Sky Sports activities Soccer and Fundamental Occasion or on-line through the SkyGo app from 7:30pm.

Who will win? HEARALPUBLICIST says…

West Brom have the expertise, however their strikers have lacked a medical edge in current weeks.

Hal-Robson Kanu, Charlie Austin and Matt Phillips have only one objective between them of their final 18 mixed appearances.

Stoke represents a very good event to get the arrogance flowing once more, nonetheless.

Prediction: West Brom 1-Zero Stoke