West Brom v Stoke: How to watch the Championship on TV and live stream

West Brom can’t afford many extra slip-ups if they’re to cling onto prime spot within the Championship forward of their conflict with Stoke.

The Baggies stay prime of the desk by a degree – seven factors forward of third – however have did not win any of their final 5.

Slaven Bilic shall be determined to kick-start a profitable run of kind to present them the very best platform forward of the ultimate straight.

Stoke have struggled all season however a few wins in current weeks have saved them afloat.

West Brom v Stoke

What time is West Brom v Stoke?

West Brom v Stoke will kick off at eight:00pm on Monday 20th January 2020.

The right way to watch West Brom v Stoke on TV and stay stream

You may watch the sport stay on Sky Sports activities Soccer and Essential Occasion or on-line through the SkyGo app from 7:30pm.

Sky prospects can add the Premier League and Soccer channels for simply £18 per thirty days or add the whole sports activities bundle to their deal for simply £23 per thirty days.

For those who don’t have Sky, you may watch the match by means of NOW TV. You may get a Sky Sports activities day cross for £9.99, a week cross for £14.99 or a month cross for £33.99, all with no need a contract. NOW TV could be streamed by means of a pc or apps discovered on most sensible TVs, telephones and consoles.

Who will win?

West Brom have the expertise, however their strikers have lacked a medical edge in current weeks.

Hal-Robson Kanu, Charlie Austin and Matt Phillips have only one objective between them of their final 18 mixed appearances.

Stoke represents a very good event to get the arrogance flowing once more, nevertheless.

Prediction: West Brom 1-Zero Stoke