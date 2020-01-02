West Ham 2019/20 fixtures: Next match, TV schedule, kits, transfer news, stadium

West Ham are struggling to benefit from their gifted squad of people and discover themselves trying down, not up, within the 2019/20 marketing campaign.

HEARALPUBLICIST has rounded up the whole lot it’s worthwhile to learn about West Ham’s 2019/20 season together with fixtures, new kits, switch information and TV data.

West Ham fixtures 2019/20

Broadcast data and match previews can be up to date all through the season.

January

10: Sheffield United v West Ham (eight:00pm) Sky Sports activities & NOW TV

18: West Ham v Everton (three:00pm)

22: Leicester v West Ham (7:30pm) BT Sport

29: West Ham v Liverpool (7:45pm)

February

1: West Ham v Brighton (three:00pm)

9: Man Metropolis v West Ham (four:30pm) Sky Sports activities & NOW TV

24: Liverpool v West Ham (eight:00pm) Sky Sports activities & NOW TV

29: West Ham v Southampton (three:00pm)

March

7: Arsenal v West Ham (three:00pm)

14: West Ham v Wolves (three:00pm)

21: Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham (three:00pm)

April

four: West Ham v Chelsea (three:00pm)

11: Newcastle United v West Ham (three:00pm)

18: West Ham v Burnley (three:00pm)

25: Norwich Metropolis v West Ham (three:00pm)

Could

2: West Ham v Watford (three:00pm)

9: Manchester United v West Ham (three:00pm)

17: West Ham v Aston Villa (three:00pm)

West Ham equipment 2019/20

The Hammers unveiled their model new house and away kits for the 2019/20 season over the summer time.

Umbro have opted for a hanging, daring design for the house shirt whereas they’ve produced a trendy white effort to be worn on the street. The third equipment has additionally been launched.

Take a look at footage of the 2019/20 West Ham equipment right here.

Our 2019/20 Third Equipment is out now! ????⚒ To be worn for the primary time in at present’s #PLAsiaTrophy match towards Manchester Metropolis… ???? pic.twitter.com/JV5gp4dizM — West Ham United (@WestHam) July 17, 2019

West Ham switch information

Completed offers will seem right here as they’re accomplished

IN

Roberto (Espanyol) – Free

David Martin (Millwall) – Free

Pablo Fornals (Villarreal) – Undisclosed

Sebastien Haller (Frankfurt) – £45m

OUT

Lucas Perez (Alaves) – Undisclosed

Edimilson Fernandes (Mainz) – Undisclosed

Samir Nasri (Anderlecht) – Free

Adrian – Launched

Andy Carroll – Launched

Marko Arnautovic (Shanghai SIPG) – £22.4m

Sam Byram (Norwich) – £750,00zero

Jordan Hugill (QPR) – Mortgage

Marcus Browne (Middlesbrough) – Undisclosed

Pedro Obiang (Sassuolo) – Undisclosed

Reece Oxford (Augsburg) – £1.8m

Tips on how to watch West Ham video games on TV and reside streaming

West Ham stadium information

Identify: London Stadium

Capability: 60,00zero

Location: London

12 months opened: 2012

Pitch dimensions: 115 x 74 yards

West Ham 2019/20 season preview

How will West Ham fare in 2019/20?

