West Ham 2019/20 fixtures: Next match, TV schedule, kits, transfer news, stadium

West Ham fixtures 2019/20
January
10: Sheffield United v West Ham (eight:00pm) Sky Sports activities & NOW TV
18: West Ham v Everton (three:00pm)
22: Leicester v West Ham (7:30pm) BT Sport
29: West Ham v Liverpool (7:45pm)
February
1: West Ham v Brighton (three:00pm)
9: Man Metropolis v West Ham (four:30pm) Sky Sports activities & NOW TV
24: Liverpool v West Ham (eight:00pm) Sky Sports activities & NOW TV
29: West Ham v Southampton (three:00pm)
March
7: Arsenal v West Ham (three:00pm)
14: West Ham v Wolves (three:00pm)
21: Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham (three:00pm)
April
four: West Ham v Chelsea (three:00pm)
11: Newcastle United v West Ham (three:00pm)
18: West Ham v Burnley (three:00pm)
25: Norwich Metropolis v West Ham (three:00pm)
Could
2: West Ham v Watford (three:00pm)
9: Manchester United v West Ham (three:00pm)
17: West Ham v Aston Villa (three:00pm)
West Ham equipment 2019/20
The Hammers unveiled their model new house and away kits for the 2019/20 season over the summer time.
Umbro have opted for a hanging, daring design for the house shirt whereas they’ve produced a trendy white effort to be worn on the street. The third equipment has additionally been launched.
Our 2019/20 Third Equipment is out now! ????⚒
To be worn for the primary time in at present’s #PLAsiaTrophy match towards Manchester Metropolis… ???? pic.twitter.com/JV5gp4dizM
— West Ham United (@WestHam) July 17, 2019
West Ham switch information
Completed offers will seem right here as they’re accomplished
IN
Roberto (Espanyol) – Free
David Martin (Millwall) – Free
Pablo Fornals (Villarreal) – Undisclosed
Sebastien Haller (Frankfurt) – £45m
OUT
Lucas Perez (Alaves) – Undisclosed
Edimilson Fernandes (Mainz) – Undisclosed
Samir Nasri (Anderlecht) – Free
Adrian – Launched
Andy Carroll – Launched
Marko Arnautovic (Shanghai SIPG) – £22.4m
Sam Byram (Norwich) – £750,00zero
Jordan Hugill (QPR) – Mortgage
Marcus Browne (Middlesbrough) – Undisclosed
Pedro Obiang (Sassuolo) – Undisclosed
Reece Oxford (Augsburg) – £1.8m
Tips on how to watch West Ham video games on TV and reside streaming
Sky Sports activities subscribers can entry a spread of channels crammed with reside sport together with high flight video games every week.
Additionally, you will be capable of stream matches through the SkyGo app on a spread of gadgets together with smartphones and tablets.
NOW TV provides you all of the entry to Sky Sports activities channels with out signing as much as a contract.
You will get a Sky Sports activities day cross for £eight.99, a week cross for £14.99 or a month cross for £33.99.
NOW TV may be streamed by a pc or apps discovered on most sensible TVs, telephones and consoles.
BT Sport will air weekly Premier League video games in addition to full protection of the Europa League.
BT Broadband clients can add it to their current contracts for a further £6.00 per thirty days. For brand new clients, broadband and BT TV packages begin at £35.99 per thirty days.
Amazon Prime will air 20 video games per season between 2019 and 2022 as the net big wades into the broadcasting battle.
Amazon have bought the rights to indicate each match from the Boxing Day spherical of video games reside, in addition to one other weekend of matches within the lead as much as Christmas.
West Ham stadium information
Identify: London Stadium
Capability: 60,00zero
Location: London
12 months opened: 2012
Pitch dimensions: 115 x 74 yards
West Ham 2019/20 season preview
How will West Ham fare in 2019/20?
