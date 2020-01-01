West Ham v Bournemouth: How to watch Premier League on TV and live stream

West Ham start a brand new period beneath David Moyes towards Bournemouth following his reinstatement as Hammers boss.

The previous Everton, Man Utd and Sunderland supervisor spent seven months on the London Stadium previous to Manuel Pellegrini’s appointment, however the Chilean did not information West Ham up the league in 2019/20.

The Hammers are teetering getting ready to the relegation zone and face a Bournemouth facet additionally in dire straits.

Eddie Howe is beneath severe stress to enhance his workforce’s kind or they face a tense second half of the marketing campaign.

HEARALPUBLICIST has rounded up all the things it’s worthwhile to find out about easy methods to watch the West Ham v Bournemouth recreation on TV and on-line.

What time is West Ham v Bournemouth?

West Ham v Bournemouth will kick off at 5:30pm on New Yr’s Day (Wednesday 1st January 2020).

The best way to watch West Ham v Bournemouth on TV and reside stream

The sport will likely be proven reside on BT Sport 2 from 5:15pm.

Who will win? HEARALPUBLICIST says…

Turning again to Moyes is hardly a show of sturdy long-term pondering by West Ham, however he proved regular sufficient throughout his first stint in east London.

Fortunately for Hammers followers, they’re up towards one of many league’s most toothless groups as issues stand.

If Bournemouth don’t get their act collectively going ahead they might endure a really expensive defeat on the London Stadium.

Prediction: West Ham 2-Zero Bournemouth