West Indies Seal Series With Thrilling One-Wicket Win Over Ireland

Sheldon Cottrell blasted a six off the penultimate ball to provide the West Indies an exhilarating one-wicket victory over Eire within the second one-day worldwide at Kensington Oval on Thursday. Cottrell, greatest identified for his quick bowling the place wickets are celebrated with a flamboyant army salute, carted Mark Adair over cowl for the profitable runs as the house aspect lived on their nerves to complete on 242-9. Victory gave the West Indies a 2-Zero lead within the three-game collection after profitable the opener on the identical floor on Tuesday by 5 wickets.

Regardless of Cottrell’s headline-stealing flourish, it was fellow tail-ender Hayden Walsh who was his crew’s saviour.

In simply his seventh one-dayer, Walsh, who began his worldwide profession final 12 months enjoying for the USA, completed undefeated on 46.

“We are relieved about the win, we all put in the effort,” stated West Indies man of the match Alzarri Joseph who took 4 wickets for the second recreation in a row in addition to hitting a priceless 16 runs in a ninth-wicket stand with Walsh.

“We needed to bat sensibly and get to the rating.

“The win means loads to everybody, but it surely’s not completed, we’ve got one recreation to go.”

West Indies had been cruising at 140-Three at one stage in pursuit of a 238-run goal.

Nonetheless, a short rain delay performed havoc with their composure and three fast wickets fell for simply eight runs.

Nicholas Pooran (52) and skipper Kieron Pollard (40) had been dismissed with out including to their scores following the interruption having placed on 64 for the fourth wicket.

Pooran made his runs off 44 balls with six fours because the higly-rated left-hander accomplished a sixth ODI half-century.

He was clean-bowled by off-spinner Simi Singh with the rating on 140.

Pollard performed a captain’s function, making 40 off 32 balls with two boundaries and 4 large sixes.

The 32-year-old fell to a tremendous caught-and-bowled by Barry McCarthy for the addition of two additional runs.

Khary Pierre (18), in solely his third ODI, helped Walsh regular the ship in a 52-run partnership for the eighth wicket.

Earlier, opening batsman Paul Stirling top-scored with 63 as Eire put up a difficult 237-9 off 50 overs on a sporting pitch.

Stirling hit seven boundaries and one six as he claimed his 24th ODI half-century.

Tempo bowler Joseph completed with Four-32, an identical figures from the primary recreation, and likewise took two catches.

He claimed the wickets of Stirling in addition to the damaging Kevin O’Brien (31) in a powerful spell.

The third and last recreation is Sunday in Grenada.