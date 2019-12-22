West Indies vs India Live Score, Over 16 to 20 Latest Cricket Score, Updates

Observe the India vs West Indies 2019/20 stay cricket rating on Sports activities.HEARALPUBLICIST.com. After 21.Zero overs, West Indies are 75/2. Get stay rating, ball by ball commentary and far more. Preserve monitor of India vs West Indies 2019/20 at the moment match between India and West Indies. Every little thing associated to India and West Indies match might be accessible on Sports activities.HEARALPUBLICIST.com. Keep up to date with India vs West Indies stay rating. Do examine for India vs West Indies scorecard. You may get scorecard updates, match associated information. Get fast stay updates with advertisements, Sports activities.HEARALPUBLICIST.com, which is the proper vacation spot for stay cricket rating.

19.6 overs (Zero Run)

Full supply on center, Hetmyer drives it superbly straight down the bottom. Unluckily for him, it goes and hits the timber on the different finish. No run.

19.5 overs (Zero Run)

Good size ball on off, Hetmyer defends it onto the pitch.

19.Four overs (Zero Run)

On center, defended again to the bowler.

19.three overs (Zero Run)

Fullish supply on off, Hetmyer pushes it to level.

Shimron Hetmyer is the subsequent man in.

19.2 overs (Zero Run)

OUT! TIMBER! Bowling change works wonders for Virat Kohli! Brings in Shami and instantly he delivers for his facet. Glorious bowling. Good size ball on off with motion off the pitch, Hope seems to flick it on the on facet however the ball sneaks between the pad and bat occurring to hit the center stump. Huge, massive wicket as Hope is in terrific kind and may bat for lengthy durations. After begin from the Windies, they’ve misplaced two fast wickets.



19.1 overs (Zero Run)

Good size on center, Hope defends it out.

Mohammed Shami is again on. Four-1-21-Zero are his figures to date.

18.6 overs (1 Run)

Quick ball on center, Hope punches it to lengthy on for a single.

18.5 overs (Zero Run)

Flatter supply on center, Hope works it to mid on for nothing.

18.Four overs (Zero Run)

On center, Hope defends it again.

18.three overs (Zero Run)

The batsman has performed it in the direction of mid-wicket.

18.2 overs (1 Run)

Floated ball on center, Chase flicks it to the leg facet for a single.

18.1 overs (Zero Run)

Floated ball on off, Hope pushes it to cowl.

17.6 overs (1 Run)

Crazy ball exterior off, Chase pushes it by mid off for a single.

17.5 overs (Zero Run)

On center, Chase pushes it again.

17.Four overs (Zero Run)

Flatter supply exterior off, Chase punces it to cowl the place the fielder slides to make a cease.

17.three overs (1 Run)

Crazy ball on center, Hope drives it to lengthy off for a single.

17.2 overs (1 Run)

Floated ball on off, Chase pushes it to lengthy on for a single.

17.1 overs (Zero Run)

Flatter supply on off, Chase defends it out.

16.6 overs (Zero Run)

Flights one on off, Hope pushes it to mid off. Simply the three singles off the over.

16.5 overs (1 Run)

Shorter on center, RS punches it to lengthy on and eases to the opposite finish.

16.Four overs (Zero Run)

Floated on off, Chase faucets it in the direction of quick third man.

16.three overs (Zero Run)

Faster on center. Chase does nicely to defend it.

16.2 overs (1 Run)

Floated on center, Hope nudges it in the direction of mid on for a run.

16.1 overs (1 Run)

Flatter on off and center, Chase punches it to lengthy on for a single.

15.6 overs (Four Runs)

FOUR! Flighted ball exterior off, Hope lotions the drive by deep cowl for a boundary.



15.5 overs (1 Run)

The batsman rocks onto the again foot and punches the ball. One run added to the entire.

15.Four overs (Zero Run)

Flatter supply on off, Chase defends it out.

15.three overs (Zero Run)

Exterior off, defended to cowl.

15.2 overs (Zero Run)

Chase is saved simply marginally. Floated supply exterior off, Chase seems to drive however the ball turns away from him and goes to the keeper. Pant fails to gather it and by the response of Kuldeep it seems like he has dropped it however the sq. leg umpire has gone upstairs to see whether or not Chase was in or not because the ball pops out of Pant’s hand and goes onto hit the stumps. It’s a very shut name as Roston’s foot is inside the road and grounded because the ball hits the stumps and so they mild up. However his toes go up in air as when the bails are off their place. As when the stumps lit up his foot was in in order that’s why the umpire has signalled it as Not Out on the large display. Shut escape for Chase. Additionally, concerning the dropped, sure it’s a comparatively straightforward probability put down by Pant as it’s confirmed by the Extremely Edge in a while. Roston is a fortunate man that he has been saved off a caught behind and stumping on the identical supply. So far as Pant’s luck is worried. Effectively he’s not fortunate because the stumping by mistake doesn’t give his facet the wicket.

15.1 overs (Zero Run)

Full supply exterior off, Chase drives it to cowl.

