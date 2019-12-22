West Indies vs India Live Score, Over 16 to 20 Latest Cricket Score, Updates

Comply with the India vs West Indies 2019/20 stay cricket rating on Sports activities.HEARALPUBLICIST.com. After 20.three overs, India, chasing a goal of 316, are 116/zero. Get stay rating, ball by ball commentary and way more. Maintain monitor of India vs West Indies 2019/20 in the present day match between India and West Indies. All the things associated to India and West Indies match will likely be out there on Sports activities.HEARALPUBLICIST.com. Keep up to date with India vs West Indies stay rating. Do verify for India vs West Indies scorecard. You will get scorecard updates, match associated information. Get fast stay updates with adverts, Sports activities.HEARALPUBLICIST.com, which is the proper vacation spot for stay cricket rating.

19.6 overs (1 Run)

On the physique, RS pulls it to deep backward sq. leg and retains the strike.

19.5 overs (1 Run)

Quick ball and this time Rahull pulls it with management in the direction of backward sq. leg for a run.

19.four overs (zero Run)

Again of a size round off, Rahul appears to tug however will get an inside edge onto the pads. The ball rolls in the direction of level however they do not take a run.

19.three overs (zero Run)

Fuller on off, Rahul flicks it to mid-wicket and comes out for a single however Rohit sends him again early. Good name there is no such thing as a must take any suicidal run right here.

19.2 overs (1 Run)

Again of a size outdoors off, Rohit guides it in the direction of third man and strolls to the opposite finish.

19.1 overs (1 Run)

Fuller on center and off, Rahul flicks it to lengthy on for a run.

18.6 overs (1 Run)

Floats this one up outdoors off, Rahul comes down the monitor and drives it to deep cowl for a single.

18.5 overs (zero Run)

Crazy supply outdoors off, Rahul pushes it to cowl.

18.four overs (1 Run)

Flatter supply on off, Rohit appears to defend it nevertheless it hits the within half of the bat and goes in the direction of sq. leg. A single taken.

18.three overs (zero Run)

On center, defended out.

18.2 overs (four Runs)

FOUR! That is sensible batting from Sharma. Pierre bowls a flighted supply outdoors off, Sharma drives it previous the diving cowl fielder and into the fence.



18.1 overs (zero Run)

Floated supply at 85.1 kph, Sharma works it to mid-wicket.

17.6 overs (zero Run)

Good size ball on center and leg, Rahul works it to mid-wicket.

17.5 overs (zero Run)

On off, pushed to cowl for nothing.

17.four overs (zero Run)

Quick ball on center, Rahul pulls it to mid-wicket.

17.three overs (1 Run)

FIFTY! The Hitman continues his golden run in 2019. 43rd fifty in ODIs. The opener has made the opening spot his personal since he began opening in 2013. Full supply on center, Sharma pushes it to lengthy on and takes a single to get to his milestone.



17.2 overs (zero Run)

Full supply on center, Rohit defends it again to the bowler.

17.1 overs (zero Run)

On a size on center, Rohit tucks it to mid-wicket.

Drinks Break! India are motoring alongside properly on this chase. They’ve reached 102 in 17 overs and have hardly damaged a sweat. The openers are as soon as once more trying set for an enormous one. West Indies must discover a method to break this partnership as a result of for the time being they’re missing depth and that leading edge.

16.6 overs (zero Run)

Floated ball on center, Rahul performs it again to the bowler.

16.5 overs (zero Run)

The batsman rocks onto the again foot and punches the ball.

16.four overs (zero Run)

Across the pads, Rahul turns it to the quick superb leg fielder.

16.three overs (zero Run)

Full supply on center and leg, Rahul appears to comb it however will get hit on the pads. The ball rolls to quick superb leg. No run.

16.2 overs (1 Run)

Shorter one outdoors off, Sharma performs the minimize to deep level for a single.

16.1 overs (1 Run)

FIFTY! fifth one for Rahul in ODIs. This has been a high knock from the opener. Continues his good kind. He’ll look to attain an enormous one right here and get his facet house. He will get there by flicking this flighted ball to the leg facet for a single.



15.6 overs (1 Run)

Full supply outdoors off, Rahul pushes it to deep cowl and takes a single. 100-run stand is up between the 2. Brillaint batting. They’re going at an excellent tempo and it’s simple going for India for the time being.

15.5 overs (four Runs)

EDGY FOUR! Quick ball geared toward his physique, Rahul appears to play the pull it nevertheless it goes off the highest edge previous the keeper into the fence.



15.four overs (zero Run)

Fullish supply on off, Rahul pushes it to level.

15.three overs (1 Run)

Poor ball however will get away with it! Good size ball on the pads, Rohit flicks it away however finds the deep sq. leg fielder. A single taken.

15.2 overs (1 Run)

Again of a size ball on center, Rahul tucks it to deep sq. leg and takes a single.

15.2 overs (1 Run)

WIDE! Bouncer bowled down the leg facet, Rahul appears to tug it however misses it. The umpire alerts a large.

15.1 overs (1 Run)

Good size ball on center, Sharma works it to deep sq. leg for a single. Rohit thinks of a second however it isn’t there.

Match Stories