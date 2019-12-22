West Indies vs India Live Score, Over 21 to 25 Latest Cricket Score, Updates

Observe the India vs West Indies 2019/20 dwell cricket rating on Sports activities.HEARALPUBLICIST.com. After 25.2 overs, India, chasing a goal of 316, are 142/1. Get dwell rating, ball by ball commentary and rather more. Preserve observe of India vs West Indies 2019/20 in the present day match between India and West Indies. All the things associated to India and West Indies match might be obtainable on Sports activities.HEARALPUBLICIST.com. Keep up to date with India vs West Indies dwell rating. Do test for India vs West Indies scorecard. You will get scorecard updates, match associated details. Get fast dwell updates with adverts, Sports activities.HEARALPUBLICIST.com, which is the proper vacation spot for dwell cricket rating.

24.6 overs (Zero Run)

Good size ball on center and leg, Kohli seems to be to defend it however misses to get hit excessive on the pads. No attraction because it was most likely going above the stumps.

24.5 overs (Zero Run)

Brief ball outdoors off, Kohli sways away from it.

24.four overs (1 Run)

Brief ball on center, Rahul pulls it to deep mid-wicket and takes a single.

24.Three overs (Zero Run)

Again of a size outdoors off, Rahul punches it to level.

24.2 overs (Zero Run)

On a size outdoors off, Rahul pushes it to cowl for nothing.

24.1 overs (1 Run)

Good size ball on center, Kohli runs it to level for a single.

Keemo Paul is again on. Three-Zero-21-Zero, his numbers up to now.

23.6 overs (Zero Run)

Brief ball on center, Rahul defends it out onto the pitch off the again foot.

23.5 overs (1 Run)

On off, pushed to deep cowl for a single.

23.four overs (four Runs)

FOUR! Scrumptious! Kohli brings out hsi trademark drive. A half-volley outdoors off, Kohli leans ahead and lotions the drive large of the mid off fielder for a boundary. First one for him on this innings.



23.Three overs (1 Run)

Brief ball outdoors off, Rahul punches it fantastically off the again foot to deep cowl for a single.

23.2 overs (1 Run)

EDGY! Good size ball on the center stump line, Kohli seems to be to flick it however will get a vanguard on it which matches in direction of deep cowl. A single taken.

23.1 overs (Zero Run)

Full supply on off, Kohli drives it to the quilt fielder. He fumbles however no further run taken.

22.6 overs (1 Run)

On the pads, VK flicks it to mid-wicket and retains the strike.

22.5 overs (1 Run)

Flatter on off, Rahul strokes it to level for one.

22.four overs (Zero Run)

On the pads, Rahul sweeps it however can not go previous brief nice leg.

22.Three overs (1 Run)

Brief and large outdoors off, Virat cuts it however there’s a man within the deep so only a single.

22.2 overs (1 Run)

Comes down the observe and nudges it to lengthy off for one.

22.1 overs (four Runs)

FOUR! Excellent shot however poor from substitute Hayden Walsh. Flighted on off, Rahul drives it by utilizing his wrist to the left of canopy. Walsh there fails to get down in time and the ball goes previous him to the fence.



21.6 overs (Zero Run)

Good size ball on off, Kohli seems to be to play it on the off facet however will get an inside edge onto the pads.

21.5 overs (1 Run)

Across the pads, Rahul flicks it to the leg facet for a run.

21.four overs (Zero Run)

Size ball on off, Rahul performs it to level.

21.Three overs (1 Run)

Kohli is off the mark straightaway. Again of a size ball outdoors off, Virat cuts it in direction of deep level and will get underway.

An enormous cheer from the group because the Indian skipper walks out to bat.

21.2 overs (Zero Run)

OUT! Caught! West Indies wanted a wicket, the query was the place it’s coming from? The reply is Jason Holder. A lose shot from Rohit. His ft by no means moved and he could be very disillusioned with it. Good size supply outdoors off, the ball strikes only a tad. Rohit takes it too lethargically and appears to drive with little to no foot motion. The ball takes the surface edge and goes straight into the gloves of Hope. A lot wanted breakthrough for the guests. Can they use this as a springboard and get again on this recreation?



21.1 overs (1 Run)

Good size ball on off, Rahul defends it with delicate palms and takes a single because the ball goes to the off facet.

Bowling change. Jason Holder is again on. West Indies want a wicket however the place is it coming from?

20.6 overs (four Runs)

FOUR! Simply carried out. Tossed up on off, Rohit will get down on one knee and sweeps it from the center of his bat over backward sq. leg for a boundary.



20.5 overs (Zero Run)

Shorter on off, RS punches it to cowl.

20.four overs (1 Run)

Flatter on off, Rahul faucets it to level and eases to the opposite finish.

20.Three overs (1 Run)

The batsman works it down the leg facet. They choose up a single.

20.2 overs (1 Run)

Floated on the physique, Rahul comes down the observe and glances it to the on facet for a run.

20.1 overs (1 Run)

Within the air….however protected. Lewis had time to go for it however he decides to not assault the ball. Floated on off, Rohit will get down on one knee and goes for a slog sweep. He doesn’t time it nicely and hits it excessive within the air. Lewis within the deep loses the ball within the mild and he hangs again to take it on a bounce.

