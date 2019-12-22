West Indies vs India Live Score, Over 26 to 30 Latest Cricket Score, Updates

Comply with the India vs West Indies 2019/20 dwell cricket rating on Sports activities.HEARALPUBLICIST.com. After 31.Zero overs, West Indies are 143/three. Get dwell rating, ball by ball commentary and far more. Maintain monitor of India vs West Indies 2019/20 right now match between India and West Indies. Every thing associated to India and West Indies match will likely be accessible on Sports activities.HEARALPUBLICIST.com. Keep up to date with India vs West Indies dwell rating. Do test for India vs West Indies scorecard. You will get scorecard updates, match associated details. Get fast dwell updates with advertisements, Sports activities.HEARALPUBLICIST.com, which is the proper vacation spot for dwell cricket rating.

29.6 overs (2 Runs)

Brief ball on center, Pooran, not like Hetmyer pulls it to deep sq. leg and picks up a pair. Rahul comes throughout and cleans it up.

29.5 overs (1 Run)

The batsman guides it to 3rd man. They choose up a single.

29.Four overs (1 Run)

Brief ball on center, Pooran will get off the mark by pulling this to the leg facet for a single.

29.three overs (1 Run)

Good size ball exterior off, Chase guides it to 3rd man for a single.

The brand new man in is Nicholas Pooran. He has been in excellent type and he might want to play an enormous, fast knock right here.

29.2 overs (Zero Run)

OUT! CAUGHT! Massive, huge second for Navdeep Saini as he picks up his first ODI wicket. That too of the person in type, Shimron Hetmyer. In need of a size ball on center and leg, Hetmyer goes for the half-pull and instances it properly nevertheless it goes straight into the palms of Kuldeep at positive leg. Finish of a brisk innings from Shimron Hetmyer. 62-run stand is damaged. Unhealthy time for West Indies to lose a wicket. Simply once they had been attempting to place the foot on the gasoline and speed up the run-rat, the hosts have caught and now the guests might want to rebuild once more with a brand new man in.



29.1 overs (1 Run)

Was run out probability? Hetmyer was simply in if that hit! Good size ball on off, Chase defends it to level and takes off for a single. Jadeja at level has a shy on the keeper’s finish however misses. Had he hit, it will have been shut. The replays present that Hetmyer had simply made his floor.

Navdeep Saini is again into the assault.

28.6 overs (Zero Run)

BEATEN! Some spin there. Floated ball exterior off spinning away, Hetmyer appears to be like to chop it however misses it utterly.

28.5 overs (Zero Run)

Floated ball exterior off, Hetmyer drives this firmly however Kohli at additional cowl slides and collects it. No run.

28.Four overs (1 Run)

Tossed up ball on off, Chase pushes it right down to lengthy off for one more run.

28.three overs (1 Run)

Looped up ball on off, Shimron pushes it to the off facet and picks up a single.

28.2 overs (Zero Run)

Flighted exterior off, Hetmyer pushes it to cowl.

28.1 overs (Zero Run)

On center, defended again to the bowler.

Kuldeep Yadav has a change of ends.

27.6 overs (1 Run)

The batsman opens the face of the bat and helps it to 3rd man. They choose up a single.

27.5 overs (Four Runs)

EDGY FOUR! Why bowl quick at this tempo? Thakur bowls it on center, Hetmyer goes for the pull however goes off the highest edge over the keeper’s head for a boundary.



27.Four overs (1 Run)

Good size ball on center, Chase works it to the leg facet for a single.

27.three overs (1 Run)

Good size ball exterior off, Hetmyer guides it to 3rd man for a single.

27.2 overs (6 Runs)

SIX! What an effort although from KL Rahul! Nearly saves a most with this! Brief ball on center, Hetmyer pulls it in the direction of deep mid-wicket. KL Rahul, stationed there, jumps up, collects it with one hand after which sees he’s going exterior the boundary line. He tries to throw the ball again in however sadly the ball lands exterior the ropes. Sensible strive. 50-run stand between the 2.



27.1 overs (1 Run)

Begins with a great size ball on center, Chase whips it in entrance of sq. and takes a single.

Shardul Thakur is again on! He replaces Kuldeep. Four-Zero-14-Zero, his numbers to this point.

26.6 overs (1 Run)

Brief ball on center, Chase punches it off the again foot for a single.

26.5 overs (Four Runs)

FOUR! Poor bowling from Jadeja! Full toss exterior off, Chase lifts it over by the additional cowl area for one more boundary.



26.Four overs (Zero Run)

Pushed to the duvet area by the batsman.

26.three overs (1 Run)

Flatter supply on center, Hetmyer works it to deep mid-wicket and calls Chase for a pair however Roston says no.

26.2 overs (Four Runs)

FOUR! Hetmyer is wanting in good contact there. Floated ball exterior off, Hetmyer bends on his knees and thrashes it previous the bowler and into the fence for a boundary. The fielder comes forward from deep mid-wicket and fails to gather it cleanly. No additional run taken although.



26.1 overs (1 Run)

Fuller one on off, Chase drives it to lengthy off for a single.

25.6 overs (6 Runs)

SIX! That is likely one of the flattest six you’ll ever see. Floated on off, Hetmyer will get down on one knee and hits it flat over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie. The important thing was that he picked up the googly and hit it with the spin.



25.5 overs (Zero Run)

Brief round off, Shimron cuts it however to the correct of level. Saini there stops it awkwardly.

25.Four overs (1 Run)

Punched off the again foot by the batsman. They choose up a single.

25.three overs (1 Run)

Within the air however protected. Flighted exterior off, Hetmyer drags his lofted shot however he isn’t in management. Fortunately for Shimron it falls shot of the person there.

25.2 overs (1 Run)

Kuldeep is a fortunate man. He tosses this up and sends a crispy full toss. Chase misses to profit from it and hits it to deep mid-wicket for one.

25.1 overs (1 Run)

Flatter exterior off, Hetmyer squeezes it to sweeper cowl for one.

