West Indies vs India Live Score, Over 41 to 45 Latest Cricket Score, Updates

44.four overs (1 Run)

1 run.

44.three overs (1 Run)

Full toss round off, Pooran simply hits it in the direction of the person at sweeper cowl for one.

44.2 overs (Zero Run)

Very full on leg. Good bowling this as he noticed Pooran making an attempt to make room and carve this one on the off facet. Nicholas has to readjust and finally ends up hitting it again to the bowler.

44.1 overs (1 Run)

Full on off, Pollard milks it all the way down to lengthy off for one.

Shardul Thakur come again on. His figures learn Eight-Zero-43-Zero.

43.6 overs (four Runs)

FOUR! Sensible batting from Pooran. He’s an excellent participant. Low full toss on center and off, Pooran makes room and simply squeezes it within the hole between the fielder at quick third man and the keeper for a boundary. Good finish to complete an honest over from Shami. The partnership now strikes to 90.



43.5 overs (1 Run)

Full once more on the stumps, Kieron glances it in the direction of lengthy on and will get a single.

43.four overs (Zero Run)

Shami goes full now. Pollard faucets it again to the bowler.

43.three overs (1 Run)

Again of a size round off, Pooran pulls it with energy however there’s a man within the deep so only one.

43.2 overs (1 Run)

Size supply on off, Pollard punches it to lengthy on and will get a single.

43.1 overs (1 Run)

Dropped! Robust likelihood however nonetheless an opportunity. Very full ball exterior off, Pooran appears to be like to jam it out however it goes to the left of the keeper off the surface edge. Pant behind the stumps dives to his left and will get his hand to it however he can’t maintain onto it. They take a single because the ball goes in the direction of quick third man.

Mohammed Shami is again on. 7-2-32-1 are his figures up to now.

42.6 overs (1 Run)

Shorter on off, Pooran appears to be like to punch it off the again foot however the ball goes off the internal half of his bat in the direction of lengthy on for a single. 16 off the over.

42.5 overs (1 Run)

Flighted on off, Pollard strokes it in the direction of lengthy off and takes one other single.

42.four overs (1 Run)

Now he too nudges the following one down the off facet and will get a single.

42.three overs (6 Runs)

SIX! FIFTY FOR POORAN! That’s smoked away. There’s a fielder there however he’s only a spectator like everybody else. Pooran will get to his fifty in model. Floated round off, Pooran smashes it over lengthy off to get to his fifty. Boy, this man is a few participant.

42.2 overs (1 Run)

Now gently pushes it to lengthy off and takes a single.

42.1 overs (6 Runs)

SIX! Pollard goes after Kuldeep right here. Flighted ball on center, Pollard hammers it straight down the bottom for an enormous most.



41.6 overs (1 Run)

Brief size ball on center, Kieron works it to the mid-wicket area and takes a single.

41.5 overs (Zero Run)

Full supply on off, Pollard pushes it to mid off.

41.four overs (Zero Run)

This time, will get the yorker right. It’s bowled on off, Pollard digs it out to level.

41.three overs (four Runs)

FOUR! This time the yorker ateempt doesn’t go effectively for Saini! It finally ends up as a low full toss and Pollard flicks it to deep sq. leg for a boundary. There’s a fielder stationed at superb leg however the ball is simply too removed from him.



There may be some obstruction behind the sightscreen and one of many batter has pointed that out. There’s a slight delay on account of it.

41.2 overs (1 Run)

Pulled with energy however there’s safety within the deep. Bouncer across the physique, Pooran hits the pull with energy however KL Rahul is there within the deep so only a single.

41.1 overs (Zero Run)

Good size ball on off, Pooran defends it again to the bowler.

Navdeep Saini is again on. He has been the decide of the bowlers up to now. Can he add extra to his tally?

40.6 overs (1 Run)

Drag down from Kuldeep. He’s joyful to get away with that as Pooran punches it to lengthy on. 7 runs off the primary over of the ultimate Powerplay.

40.5 overs (four Runs)

FOUR! Off the sting however West Indies will not thoughts. Brief and faster round off. Pooran appears to be like to chop however it goes off the sting in the direction of the third man fence. 200 comes up with that.



40.four overs (Zero Run)

Provides this air and bowls it quick. Pooran punches it in the direction of cowl.

40.three overs (1 Run)

This one retains low. It is round off and spinning away. Pollard can simply squeeze it to the off facet for one. Sensible bowling this.

40.2 overs (Zero Run)

Fallacious ‘un across the pads. Pollard defends it. Sure he performs a correct entrance foot protection to it.

40.1 overs (1 Run)

Floated across the pads, Pooran simply nudges it to large lengthy on and offers the strike to Pollard. Sensible batting this from Nico.

