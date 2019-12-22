West Indies vs India Live Score, Over 46 to 50 Latest Cricket Score, Updates

A devoted staff of specialists deliver you reside rating, dwell cricket rating, dwell match replace on Sports activities.HEARALPUBLICIST.com. After 50.zero overs, West Indies are 315/5. The dwell updates of India vs West Indies scorecard can also be obtainable. It’s the good platform to comply with your favorite groups in India vs West Indies 2019/20. Hold a observe in your favorite batsmen and bowlers by India vs West Indies 2019/20 as we speak match, ball by ball commentary, India vs West Indies, India vs West Indies dwell rating, India vs West Indies scorecard. Observe the thrill of the India vs West Indies 2019/20 on Sports activities.HEARALPUBLICIST.com as you’ll be able to comply with dwell match updates and dwell cricket rating by our platform.

53 runs within the final three overs has propelled West Indies to whole effectively above 300. It was all Nicholas Pooran and Kieron Pollard on the finish which helped them get to this mark. What a efficiency! The guests began slowly with Shai Hope and Evin Lewis attending to a 50-run stand within the 13th over. The India made a slight comeback with two fast wickets. There was one other 50-run stand between Shimron Hetmyer and Roston Chase however fell in fast succession.

49.6 overs (1 Run)

Single to finish the innings. Full on off, Pollard hits it arduous in the direction of lengthy on. Kohli cleans it up earlier than the ropes so only a single. WI 315/5 off their 50 overs.

49.5 overs (1 Run)

As soon as once more a full ball however Holder can’t get behind it. He simply milks it to lengthy on for a single.

49.four overs (1 Run)

Now a single. Very full on off, KP nudges it in the direction of lengthy on for one.

49.three overs (6 Runs)

SIX! Misses the yorker and finally ends up serving a low full toss. Pollard makes use of the lengthy deal with to its greatest and smokes it over the lengthy off fence as soon as once more for his seventh biggie of the innings. Doesn’t matter the place the boundary is put them 10 rows again and KP will nonetheless tonk it.



49.2 overs (6 Runs)

SIX! That’s out of right here. Fuller on off, Pollard makes room and smashes it over the lengthy off fence for a most. The followers are requested to put on helmets as a result of the ball is flying right here.



49.1 overs (1 Run)

Very full on off, Holder squeezes it in the direction of mid off for one.

Mohammed Shami will bowl the final over.

48.6 overs (zero Run)

A lot better. Vast yorker outdoors off, Pollard seems to hit it however misses.

48.5 overs (6 Runs)

SIX! Full toss and this out of right here. It’s on the stumps, Pollard clears his entrance leg and smashes it over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie.



48.four overs (1 Run)

Ohh! Direct Hit and he was gone. Neglect that had Kuldeep given it to Saini then too he would have been gone. Good size ball on off, Holder hits it to the left of canopy and takes off for a fast, suicidal single. Kuldeep will get to the ball and has a shy on the bowler’s finish as Holder is effectively brief. Saini monitoring again tries to gather the ball however he misses and his arms disturb the stumps.

48.three overs (1 Run)

Fuller on off, KP strokes it by covers for one.

48.2 overs (four Runs)

FOUR! Fifty for Kieron Polard. His first fiufty in ODIs after a protracted, very long time. He has been out and in of the ODI squad however now he’s in as a frontrunner and he has performed a captain’s knock right here. Again of a size round off, Pollard crunches his punch by covers to get to his milestone.

48.1 overs (four Runs)

FOUR! Sensible batting! Full supply on center, Pollard hammers it away properly in the direction of the deep mid-wicket area for a boundary.



Navdeep Saini is again on.

47.6 overs (four Runs)

EDGED AND FOUR! Holder is off the mark straightaway. Brief round off, Holder seems to tug however will get a high edge which fits over the keepers head. It bounces contained in the ropes and goes to the fence.



Jason Holder makes his method out to the center.

47.5 overs (zero Run)

OUT! Caught! Pooran will not get to his ton however this has been a superb innings. He has added the a lot wanted impetus to the innings however he will not have the ability to end the innings off. Massive wicket for India as this would possibly simply cut back the goal by a number of runs. Full outdoors off, Shardul well takes the tempo off the ball. Nicholas seems to clear the quilt fence however he can’t get behind it. The ball lobs excessive within the air. Jadeja comes working in from the deep and takes a easy catch. Finish of a mammoth 135-run stand. Highest for the fifth wicket for West Indies towards India.



47.four overs (6 Runs)

SIX! Whacked away! Brief ball on off, Pooran pulls it over the sq. leg fence for a most. Strikes to 89 with that.



47.three overs (2 Runs)

Fuller, tried off cutter across the leg. Pooran seems to clear his entrance leg and go over the on aspect in calypso fashion. The ball hits his internal thighs and goes behind Pant who’s fallacious footed. They take a pair because the fielder cleans it earlier than the ropes.

47.2 overs (four Runs)

FOUR! That is excellent batting from Nicholas Pooran. He’s taking part in to the sphere. Full outdoors off, Pooran clears his entrance foot and lotions it by level for a boundary.



47.2 overs (1 Run)

WIDE! Shardul misses his line and sprays one down the leg aspect. Pooran seems to flick however misses. Wided by the umpire.

47.1 overs (four Runs)

DROPPED AND FOUR! This can be a very robust probability and credit score him for the efforts right here. Full outdoors off, Pooran throws his bat at it, seeking to go over. The ball takes the surface edge and goes to the left of the keeper. Pant dives and stretches to the fullest. He will get his hand to it however can’t maintain onto it. The ball goes to the third man fence for a boundary.



Shardul Thakur returns for his final over.

46.6 overs (1 Run)

This time will get previous the fielder at cowl and will get a single to finish the over.

46.5 overs (zero Run)

Dot ball. India want extra of those. Fuller on off, Pooran hits it straight to cowl.

46.four overs (1 Run)

Full toss on center, Kieron can simply hit to lengthy on for a run. They want one other most or a boundary on this over.

46.three overs (1 Run)

Full outdoors off, Pooran nudges it in the direction of sweeper cowl for one.

46.2 overs (1 Run)

Very full round off, Pollard digs it in the direction of mid off for a run. That is the report fifth wicket stand for West Indies towards India.

46.1 overs (6 Runs)

SIX! That is simply Pollard energy. Bouncer outdoors off, Kieron drags it from there and hits all of it the best way over the sq. leg fence for a most.



Shami is again!

45.6 overs (1 Run)

Good size ball on center, Pollard whips it to the leg aspect and can preserve strike for the subsequent over.

45.5 overs (1 Run)

Simply brief! Pooran is fortunate right here! Saini bowls a full toss on center, Pooran seems to heave it away however the bat twists in his hand and the ball goes in the direction of KL Rahul at deep mid-wicket. Rahul comes ahead, dives nevertheless it falls brief. A single taken.

45.four overs (four Runs)

FOUR! Saini is crumbling below stress right here! Brief ball round off, Pooran hops and pulls it to the deep mid-wicket area for an additional boundary. 12 runs have come from the over already.



45.three overs (zero Run)

BEATEN! Pooran misses out this time! Brief ball outdoors off, Nicholas seems to tug it however misses it.

45.2 overs (four Runs)

FOUR! One other one! This although is thrashed with some energy! Brief ball on center, Pooran pulls it with disdain in the direction of the deep mid-wicket area for a boundary. 100-run stand can also be up between the 2.



45.1 overs (four Runs)

FOUR! What a technique to welcome the bowler! Saini begins with a full supply on off, Pooran hammers it previous the bowler and into the fence for a boundary.



