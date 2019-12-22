West Indies vs India Live Score, Over 46 to 50 Latest Cricket Score, Updates

A devoted group of specialists deliver you reside rating, reside cricket rating, reside match replace on Sports activities.HEARALPUBLICIST.com. After 48.four overs, India, chasing a goal of 316, are 316/6. The reside updates of India vs West Indies scorecard can be accessible. It’s the good platform to comply with your favorite groups in India vs West Indies 2019/20. Maintain a observe in your favorite batsmen and bowlers by India vs West Indies 2019/20 immediately match, ball by ball commentary, India vs West Indies, India vs West Indies reside rating, India vs West Indies scorecard. Comply with the joy of the India vs West Indies 2019/20 on Sports activities.HEARALPUBLICIST.com as you’ll be able to comply with reside match updates and reside cricket rating by our platform.

Early on, West Indies posted a frightening whole of 316 in entrance of the Males in Blue, courtesy, Pooran’s and Pollard’s knocks. That they had some very important contributions from Hetmyer, Hope and the remaining. This rating seemed like rating however the dew might need had an impact on the ultimate results of the sport. India bowled nicely in patches, particularly within the center once they picked up some fast wickets however Pooran and Pollard took the assault to them and in the long run reached what seemed like a successful rating. Keep tuned for the presentation.

The West Indian bowlers weren’t upto the mark. They bowled a fairly a number of free ball at the beginning and Rohit and Rahul took full toll of that. Then they modified their strains and lengths serving to them make a comeback within the match. At one stage, they picked up three fast wickets and will have hovered a considered making a comeback nevertheless it was not too be. Keemo Paul was the decide of the bowlers whereas the others have been disappointing and that resulted in a collection loss.

Jadeja says he was simply pondering that he knew it was wicket and the ball got here properly onto the bat so he was very assured. Tells that he instructed Shardul to not do something foolish as he knew that the pitch was good to bat. Admits there was stress on him as he hadn’t batted a lot within the collection. However tells that Virat instructed him to play straight because the pitch was good to bat.

First up, Shardul Thakur. Thakur says that he didn’t suppose aboutn Virat Kohli getting out as that might have put him below stress. All he thought was that there’s a set batsmen within the crease. Admits that he has been in such conditions in home circuit however says that it was a pleasure to do it within the worldwide stage. On being requested if he is able to turn out to be India’s no.Eight, Shardul says that he’s prepared as he thinks he can do the job with the bat as nicely.

The fellows who guided India house in direction of the top, Shardul Thakur and Ravindra Jadeja are caught down for a fast chat with Harsha Bhogle.

What a match now we have had and it’s India who come out on high. They’ve additionally taken the collection 2-1 nevertheless it has been a troublesome combat given by the West Indies. Coming to this chase, India began off brilliantly with Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul who stitched a partnership of 122 runs earlier than Rohit was out. India, after one other small partnership between KL Rahul and the Indian skipper misplaced some very important wickets within the center. It seemed like West Indies would make a comeback however Kohli and Jadeja stitched a beneficial 50-run stand to get nearer to the goal. Kohli fell 15 in need of his century and the hosts nonetheless required 30 runs off 23 balls however Shardul Thakur got here in and completed off the issues with cameo.

48.5 overs (1 Run)

Drama on the finish! Safely in however India wouldn’t have cared as it’s a no ball. India win by four wickets. On the pads, Jadeja flicks it in direction of mid-wicket and takes a fast single. The fielder scores a direct hit on the keeper’s finish. The umpire takes it upstairs however he has additionally signaled a no ball as Keemo Paul overstepped. The umpire nonetheless checks upstairs and replays present Thakur was in however not sure how it might have mattered. Nonetheless India win by four wickets and seal the collection.

The umpires have gone upstairs for a run out in opposition to Shardul Thakur. It seemed shut however the umpire alerts it a no ball and that’s sport, set and match. On replays, anyway, Thakur was nicely in.

48.four overs (Zero Run)

Full on center, Jadeja strokes it to mid on.

48.three overs (2 Runs)

Good size ball outdoors off, Jadeja punches it on the off aspect and will get a pair. Scores stage now.

48.2 overs (four Runs)

FOUR! Edgy however India do not care a bit. Slower bouncer across the physique, Jadeja appears to drag nevertheless it goes off the highest edge high quality down the leg aspect for a boundary.



48.1 overs (Zero Run)

Not Out! Shardul is safely in. Full outdoors off, Jadeja hits it straight to mid off. Shardul comes out for a single however Jadeja sends him again. Shardul turns and tries to return however he slips. The throw from the fielder is a poor one and Shardul recovers and makes his floor as Keemo takes the bails off.

Run Out enchantment taken upstairs. Appears like Shardul is again in.

47.6 overs (1 Run)

Again of a size on off, Jadeja pulls it in direction of deep mid-wicket and will get a single. 15 off the over. Simply 7 wanted off 12.

47.5 overs (1 Run)

On the physique, Thakur glances it to the leg aspect and takes a single. 17 from 6 for Shardul. Who would have thought that he’d be the person to take them so shut?

47.four overs (four Runs)

FOUR! Jadeja was the person however Shardul says I’m no walkover! Full on center, Thakur hits it proper within the hole between deep mid-wicket and lengthy on for a boundary.



47.three overs (6 Runs)

EDGED AND SIX! Bouncer across the physique, Thakur appears to drag however will get a high edge. The ball flies and it goes over the sq. leg fence for a biggie. Jadeja applauds his companion, the dressing room goes wild and the group goes bonkers.



47.three overs (1 Run)

WIDE! Bouncer bounces too excessive. Shardul appears to drag however misses. The sq. leg umpire alerts it as broad to the umpire and it has been wided.

47.2 overs (1 Run)

Slower ball on the physique, Jadeja pulls it in direction of brief high quality leg and takes a single. A bit to the left or proper and that might have been a boundary.

47.1 overs (Zero Run)

Size ball outdoors off, Jadeja has a slash at it however misses. Higher from Sheldon.

47.1 overs (1 Run)

WIDE! Slower ball gone improper. Misses it utterly and bowls it nicely down the leg aspect. Jadeja doesn’t even supply any shot. The very last thing he would look to bowl is a large ball.

22 wanted off the final three overs now. Cottrell to bowl out. If he can eliminate Jadeja on this over then West Indies may really feel like they’re in cost.

46.6 overs (1 Run)

On the pads, Jadeja flicks it to high quality leg and retains the strike.

46.5 overs (1 Run)

Again of a size round off, Shardul pulls it to lengthy on for a run.

46.four overs (1 Run)

Good size ball round off, Jadeja punches it in direction of lengthy off for one.

46.three overs (1 Run)

Now guides this one down to 3rd man and provides the strike to Jadeja.

46.2 overs (four Runs)

FOUR! Shardul just isn’t dangerous with the bat in hand and he has proved simply that. Full outdoors off, Shardul lunges ahead and lotions his drive by covers. And the loudest cheer within the cubical was for this shot.



Shardul Thakur replaces the Indian skipper out within the center.

46.1 overs (Zero Run)

OUT! Chopped on! Is that this the turning level on this sport? Shocked silence within the floor because the skipper walks again 15 in need of his century. Keemo Paul strikes on the primary ball of his comeback over. The ray of hope, West Indies have been searching for. Kohli can’t imagine what has occurred. Full outdoors off, Kohli appears to drive away from the physique. The ball takes the within edge and goes on to disturb the stumps. India into the bowlers now. 30 wanted in 23, can West Indies pull off a miracle?



Keemo Paul is again on. Eight-Zero-44-2 are his figures thus far.

45.6 overs (1 Run)

Full supply on center, Virat works it to mid-wicket and takes a single. 30 runs required from 24 balls.

45.5 overs (1 Run)

Brief ball on center, Jadeja pulls it with disdain in entrance of sq.. Pooran runs throughout and makes diving cease. Solely a single. Jadeja wished a double however Kohli sends him again.

45.four overs (1 Run)

Slower supply on center, Kohli tucks it to mid-wicket and calls Jadeja for a single.

45.three overs (1 Run)

Brief ball on center, Jadeja pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a single. 33 wanted off 27 balls.

45.2 overs (four Runs)

FOUR! That is wonderful batting! Full supply outdoors off, Jadeja thrashes it over the additional cowl fielder for a boundary.



45.1 overs (Zero Run)

BOUNCER! It’s bowled round off, Jadeja sways away from it. The umpire alerts it one for the over. It ought to have been because it was manner over Jadeja’s head.

