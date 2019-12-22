West Indies vs India Live Score, Over 6 to 10 Latest Cricket Score, Updates

Comply with the India vs West Indies 2019/20 dwell cricket rating on Sports activities.HEARALPUBLICIST.com. After 10.three overs, West Indies are 45/zero. Get dwell rating, ball by ball commentary and far more. Preserve observe of India vs West Indies 2019/20 in the present day match between India and West Indies. The whole lot associated to India and West Indies match might be out there on Sports activities.HEARALPUBLICIST.com. Keep up to date with India vs West Indies dwell rating. Do examine for India vs West Indies scorecard. You may get scorecard updates, match associated info. Get fast dwell updates with adverts, Sports activities.HEARALPUBLICIST.com, which is the right vacation spot for dwell cricket rating.

9.6 overs (four Runs)

FOUR! That’s straight as an arrow! Sensible. Full supply on center, Lewis lotions the drive previous the bowler for a boundary. 44 runs have come off the Powerplay.



9.5 overs (zero Run)

Comes over the wicket once more and bowls a bouncer round center and leg, Evin doesn’t play at it and geese below it but once more.

9.four overs (zero Run)

BOUNCER! Shami dishes one across the leg stump line, Lewis geese below it.

9.three overs (zero Run)

Shami comes across the wicket and bowls a again of a size ball on center, Lewis stands tall and blocks it again to the bowler.

9.2 overs (zero Run)

Full supply on off, Lewis pushes it to mid off and shouts wait to his accomplice.

9.1 overs (1 Run)

Good size ball on off, Hope guides it to 3rd man for a single.

Mohammed Shami comes again on.

eight.6 overs (zero Run)

Dropped however what an effort! Saini virtually had his first scalp in ODI. Good size ball outdoors off, Lewis seems to chop it and he connects extraordinarily effectively. It seems just like the ball will race away to the fence however Jadeja, probably the greatest fielder on this planet is standing at level. He dives to his left and will get each his palms to it however the ball pops out of his hand as he within the air. Although it would go down as a drop, full marks must be given for the efforts. Saves a sure boundary nonetheless.

eight.5 overs (zero Run)

Stifled enchantment however the umpire says nothing. On the pads, Lewis seems to flick however misses. The ball hits the pad. There’s a slight enchantment from the bowler however the umpire is unmoved. The pitching regarded the issue and it was as Ball Tracker afterward exhibits that it was certainly pitching outdoors off.

eight.four overs (1 Run)

Direct hit and Lewis would have been in bother. Good size ball round off, Hope faucets it to the aspect of the pitch on the off aspect. The batters go for a fast single. Saini prices in direction of the ball and tries to hit the stump with a decide up and throw however he misses as he was making an attempt to hit it together with his left.

eight.three overs (zero Run)

Full outdoors off, Shai seems to drive however the ball comes off the inside half of his bat. Hope fakes like he’s going to take a run. Kohli will get to the ball and scores a direct hit on the keeper’s finish. Hope was not going anyplace however that may be a warning to not even strive from the Indian skipper.

eight.2 overs (zero Run)

On the stumps. Center and off, Hope glances it to vast mid on.

eight.1 overs (zero Run)

Good size ball round off, Hope faucets it in direction of level and calls a loud no to his accomplice. Saini is bowling with superb tempo right here. This ball was bowled at 144.9 kph.

7.6 overs (zero Run)

One other bouncer. It’s a excessive one however the umpire is completely satisfied. Lewis sits below it and lets it go to the keeper. Pant does rather well to cease that.

7.5 overs (1 Run)

Quick ball round off, Hope pulls it deep sq. leg for one.

7.four overs (four Runs)

FOUR! Beautiful! No must attempt to cease that as a result of that had boundary written throughout it. Fuller round off, Hope will get on his entrance foot and performs a textbook cowl drive for a boundary.



7.three overs (1 Run)

Good operating. Good size ball on off, Lewis defends it however the bat turns in his hand. The ball goes in direction of cowl they usually take a fast single.

7.2 overs (1 Run)

Now the ball rises. Quick round off, Hope pulls it to deep sq. leg and will get a single.

7.1 overs (zero Run)

This one stays low. Size supply outdoors off, Hope seems to tug however the ball retains low and beats Hope.

7.1 overs (1 Run)

Not a super begin for Shardul from the opposite finish. Sprays one down the leg aspect. Hope seems to flick however misses. There’s a hopeful shout however there’s nothing from the umpire. He simply indicators it as vast.

Shardul Thakur has a change of ends.

6.6 overs (zero Run)

Saini goes brief to finish the over. It’s across the physique, Lewis geese below it. eight runs off Navdeep’s first over in ODIs.

6.5 overs (zero Run)

An actual fiery supply this. On the stumps and bowled at over 148 kph. Lewis will get behind it and defends it.

6.four overs (four Runs)

FOUR! WOW! Lovely shot. No person moved. Good size ball round off, Lewis will get on high of the bounce and thrashes it by means of covers for a boundary.



6.three overs (zero Run)

As soon as once more a size supply outdoors off, Lewis doesn’t disturb that.

6.2 overs (zero Run)

Rapidly learns from his mistake and pulls his size again round off. The ball goes away with the angle and Lewis doesn’t go chasing after it.

6.1 overs (four Runs)

FOUR! Not a welcome Saini would have regarded for in his ODI debut. A free supply to start with. Overpitched on off, Lewis will get on his entrance foot and lotions his drive straight down the bottom by means of mid off for a boundary.



Debutant Navdeep Saini is on now.

5.6 overs (2 Runs)

Uppish however protected. Full on off, Hope performs trying flick over mid-wicket away from the fielder within the deep and will get a pair as Kedar Jadhav within the deep cleans it up.

5.5 overs (zero Run)

Quick ball across the leg aspect however over the physique. Hope geese below it.

5.four overs (zero Run)

Size ball round off, Hope defends it in direction of level after which seems for a run however he’s fast to inform his accomplice to attend. Good name as there was by no means a run there.

5.three overs (zero Run)

Ohh! Good bowling from Shami. Fast and makes it jag again in. Hope seems to play it on the off aspect however he’s a bit sluggish and late so the ball takes the within edge onto the pads.

5.2 overs (1 Run)

Properly performed. Full round off, Lewis squeezes it in direction of additional cowl and rotates the strike.

5.1 overs (1 Run)

Fuller outdoors off, Hope pushes it vast of the diving fielder at cowl and will get a single.

