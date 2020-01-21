West Midlands Police REFUSE to name officer who shared indecent pictures of children

By Joe Middleton For Mailonline

West Midlands Police have refused to call an officer who shared indecent photos of youngsters with a paedophile – regardless of the misconduct panel acknowledging he had a ‘sexual curiosity in women beneath 16’.

The officer was discovered with over 500 photographs of teenage women on his cell phone and exchanged Fb messages with a person later convicted of kid intercourse offences.

Amongst these was an indecent picture of a kid, whereas the chat was indicative of ‘somebody who has a sexual curiosity in kids’, the listening to was informed.

West Midlands Police has determined to guard the officer’s anonymity, claiming it was to ‘shield harmless individuals related to him’.

That is regardless of the listening to additionally being informed he would have been sacked for gross misconduct if he hadn’t already resigned in December.

The officer additionally created a Snapchat account to be able to facilitate contact with women aged between 14-16 years-old between July 2017 to January 2018.

Evaluation of his cell phone revealed that web sites visited and considered by the officer recommended content material of indecent photographs of underage kids.

The West Midlands Police neighbourhood officer, who served with the drive for 20 years, was investigated by West Mercia Police.

They referred the case to the Crown Prosecution Service however a call was made to not prosecute the cop, recognized solely as Officer A.

Following the legal investigation West Midlands Police Skilled Requirements Division commissioned additional investigation of the officer’s conduct.

Chief Constable Dave Thompson discovered his actions amounted to gross misconduct and stated he would have been dismissed had he not already resigned in December.

He informed the listening to on the drive’s HQ at Lloyd Home in Birmingham immediately: ‘Enquiries revealed over 500 photographs on his cell phone that exposed a sexual curiosity in teenage women.

‘I’m glad he had a sexual curiosity in women beneath 16.

‘The officer in query was a Fb consumer and he exchanged chat and pictures with an individual beneath a pseudonym.

‘Officer A created a Snapchat account to speak to ladies beneath the age of 16.

‘This behaviour was indicative of somebody who had a sexual curiosity in kids.

‘There is no such thing as a mitigation on this case. Dismissal would have been justified had the officer nonetheless been serving immediately.

‘It causes hurt to people who find themselves topics of abuse.

‘It’s completely unimaginable that somebody who has behaved on this method might stay as a police officer.

‘He has introduced nice disgrace on the police and there aren’t any mitigating elements.

‘It’s completely unimaginable that somebody who has behaved on this method might stay as a police officer.’

Officer A can even be barred from being employed or appointed by a police drive or different specified regulation enforcement physique for at least 5 years.