January 15, 2020 | 11:51am | Up to date January 15, 2020 | 11:51am

A West Level cadet wished his favourite grownup movie star to be his date on the academy’s winter banquet – so he launched a GoFundMe marketing campaign to boost $1,200 for her journey fare and lodge keep, in line with a report.

“Diamond Foxxx agreed to go to Y dubs with me if I can pay for her plane ticket and hotel room,” learn the second-year cadet’s GoFundMe web page, in line with navy information outlet Job & Function.

“Problem is I’m on the yuk payroll and I have no money. Please help a young boy’s dream come true,” he added.

His GoFundMe web page was titled “Help Me Bring Diamond Foxxx To YWW,” referring to the upstate academy’s Yearling Winter Weekend. Second-year cadets are generally known as yearlings.

A 2008 West Level graduate who donated to the cadet’s trigger advised the information web site that the web page administrator was now not accepting donations, which topped off at $370.

“Some cadets and officers were discomforted by the effort to bring Diamond Foxxx to YWW, so I was advised by those with much higher rank than me to discontinue the campaign and inform the actress that I can no longer bring her,” reads a message from the unidentified cadet to the previous officer, who requested to stay nameless.

GoFundMe

“This is a measure to protect the values of the West Point community, as well as keep me from walking 3 billion hours (which could be inevitable as of now.),” the cadet added.

The academy pushed again on claims that the cadet was ordered to close down his crowdfunding effort, telling Job & Function that he “promptly removed the page from the site after consulting with his peers.”

“Federal law prohibits members of the military from using their official positions for personal gain,” West Level advised the outlet in a press release. “This prohibition extends to using or appearing to use ones military status to solicit gifts of money.”