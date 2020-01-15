Westerman – “Blue Comanche”

Two years in the past, an English songwriter named Westerman took one nook of the web music world by storm. When “Confirmation” surfaced, a variety of music websites – together with ours – had been instantly taken together with his songwriting. We quickly named Westerman an Artist To Watch. (And “Confirmation” lingered as such a surprising piece of labor that we ranked it as among the best songs of the last decade in direction of the top of final yr.)

He had a giant 2018 and early 2019 after that – releasing the Ark EP, taking part in his first Stateside exhibits. Then, via most of 2019, issues had been just a little quieter for a brand new artist on the rise. It could appear Westerman was spending that point engaged on what was to come back subsequent.

Right now, Westerman’s again with a brand new single and the announcement that he’s signed with Partisan Information, which presumably means there’s way more than a single on the quick horizon. However within the meantime we now have “Blue Comanche,” the primary new Westerman track in fairly a while. Right here’s what Westerman needed to say about it:

“Blue Comanche” is in regards to the inevitability of environmental loss as a consequence of modernization. I'm not a Luddite, I don't suppose we should always return to the Stone Age or something, however there's nonetheless one thing profoundly unhappy about what's being misplaced. I discover occasion politics irritating, as a result of it's so cyclical. I'm obsessive about ethics, and politics and ethics may be unhealthy bedfellows. I'm political in a solitary approach. There are points that I believe are necessary and occupy my ideas, however I battle with organized politics. Within the occasion system there’s inevitable compromise and concession, which is irritating. That's why I like writing, you possibly can say what you need with none dilution. I needed this to be a chilled track although, not offended. Right now it's really easy to dwell in an echo chamber of unhealthy information, however if you happen to look onerous you possibly can nonetheless see particular person acts of kindness in all places. It’s important to be engaged and keep delicate to struggling, nevertheless it's not constructive to dwell in that area on a regular basis.

“Blue Comanche” instantly declares itself as one of many most interesting distillations of the shape we’ve seen Westerman toying with over his handful of releases. (It in all probability says one thing that it's been caught in my head intermittently for a yr, since he debuted it dwell throughout his US dates final spring.) It's obtained the identical crystalline, far-seeing character of “Albatross” and “Confirmation,” the beautiful interaction of synths and guitar that Westerman and his collaborator Bullion have perfected, and that very same capability to appear elusive at first and but quickly reveal itself to be inescapably catchy. Test it out under.

