Western Railway Nets Rs 104 Crore In Fines From Ticketless Travellers

Mumbai:

Western Railway recovered Rs 104.10 crore in fines from ticketless and irregular travellers between April to December 2019, officers stated on Tuesday.

A WR launch stated 21.33 lakh circumstances of ticketless or irregular journey, together with unbooked baggage, have been detected throughout this era, which is eight.85 per cent greater than numbers within the corresponding interval of final 12 months.

“In the month of December 2019, Rs. 10.14 crore was recovered in 2.13 lakh cases of ticketless/irregular travel including unbooked luggage cases,” it stated.

“A total of 2,124 checks were conducted during from April to December 2019 against touts and other anti-social elements by the Commercial department,” stated Ravinder Bhakar, WR chief public relations officer.

He stated 1,821 individuals have been apprehended, prosecuted and fined beneath numerous sections of the Railways Act and 1,632 beggars have been faraway from railway premises by its Surakshini squad through the interval.