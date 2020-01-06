Westminster police said they killed a man because he charged them with a knife. A new lawsuit says that scenario is impossible.

The placement of a knife discovered on the scene of a Westminster Police Division capturing undermines two officers’ accounts of why they killed a person, a lawsuit filed in U.S. District Courtroom says.

Courtesy of Henley household legal professional Timmy Henley, 27, was shot and killed by Westminster law enforcement officials on Sept. four, 2018.

Police mentioned they killed Timmy Henley, 27, outdoors a Westminster condominium advanced after he charged them with a knife. However the one knife investigators discovered on the scene was inside one of many condominium models, in accordance with crime scene proof.

“Officers claimed that Mr. Henley was armed and charging them with a knife held above his head at the time of the shooting, but the physical evidence demonstrates that the officers’ account is impossible and incredible,” the lawsuit filed Monday in federal court docket states.

The civil rights lawsuit filed on behalf of Henley’s household additionally alleged the 2 officers who responded to the condominium didn’t attempt to de-escalate the scenario. In line with the lawsuit, Henley’s killing is a part of a sample of Westminster law enforcement officials escalating violence when encountering individuals in psychological well being disaster as a substitute of utilizing de-escalation methods, together with the killing of Birendra Thakuri, whom Westminster police killed 10 days earlier than Henley.

“We believe they’re a repeat offender when it comes to civil rights violations,” mentioned Raymond Bryant, an legal professional with the Civil Rights Litigation Group who’s representing Henley’s household.

Westminster police didn’t instantly reply Monday afternoon to a request for remark.

Westminster police first spoke with Henley about 10:20 a.m. Sept. four after a neighbor known as to report that Henley was standing on prime of his automobile. After officers satisfied Henley to get off the automobile, Henley instructed officers he had used cocaine earlier and that he could also be hallucinating. Paramedics checked Henley out after which police launched him.

Two hours later, two residents of a close-by condominium advanced known as police to report a person had entered their houses.

The primary resident reported that when he returned house simply earlier than 1 p.m. he noticed indicators of a possible break in. When he went inside, he heard somebody inside, so he left and known as 911.

Henley then walked into one other condominium and the resident of that condominium yelled at Henley. Henley held a knife and instructed the resident that folks have been making an attempt to kill him. The resident then hid in his bed room and known as 911.

Neither 911 caller mentioned that Henley threatened them, in accordance with the lawsuit. Dispatchers acknowledged the outline of Henley and instructed officers it was probably the identical individual that they had talked to within the morning, in accordance with the lawsuit.

When officers Louis Engleberg and Chris Hempelmann arrived, they noticed Henley come out of the condominium. Engleberg was one of many officers who talked to Henley earlier that day.

That is when the officers’ description of what occurred diverges from the lawsuit’s narrative.

The lawsuit states that Henley walked out of the condominium unarmed and closed the door behind him. Henley then walked away from officers, down the steps of the first-floor deck. Engleberg and Hempelmann yelled at Henley after which opened fireplace.

Henley died within the car parking zone, at the least 30 toes from the officers, in accordance with the lawsuit. An post-mortem report from the Adams County coroner discovered that Henley had been shot 11 occasions with “no evidence of close range firing.”

Henley by no means threatened the officers, charged them or held a knife throughout his interplay with them, in accordance with the lawsuit. The one knife discovered after Henley was killed was situated inside an condominium behind a closed door, the lawsuit states. An outline of the scene included within the 17th Judicial District’s evaluation of the capturing additionally states the one knife discovered on scene was inside one of many first-floor condominium models, and crime scene reviews and a photograph corroborate that element.

However Engleberg instructed investigators that he noticed Henley standing within the doorway of a primary ground condominium with a knife, about 30 toes from the officers. Engleberg mentioned Henley raised the knife above his head and charged them.

Engleberg mentioned that he fired his gun, although Henley was nonetheless contained in the concrete touchdown. Henley stood up and Engleberg fired extra rounds, however mentioned that he now not noticed the knife in Henley’s hand and that he didn’t know the place it went.

Hempelmann mentioned he noticed Henley holding the knife in a doorway and that Henley charged them. Hempelmann opened fireplace as a result of he assumed Henley nonetheless had the knife, although it was exhausting to see Henley’s fingers as he moved, he instructed investigators.

The district legal professional’s workplace determined that neither officer ought to face legal costs partially as a result of the officers believed that Henley had a knife and feared for his or her security.

There is no such thing as a video of the encounter between Henley and the officers as a result of the Westminster Police Division is among the few Entrance Vary police companies that wouldn’t have physique cameras.

“It is clear that in many situations, such as this case, body camera footage would demonstrate the objective truth of police-citizen interactions, curb false claims of those who wish to distort it, and prevent municipal decision-makers from adopting false versions of police violence, in deliberate indifference to the truth,” the lawsuit states.

Westminster officers have been concerned in 5 officer-involved shootings in 2019, injuring three individuals and killing two. Different close by Denver suburbs with related inhabitants sizes had far much less shootings. Arvada police weren’t concerned in any officer-involved shootings, and Thornton police have been concerned in a single, in accordance with information collected by The Denver Publish.

“We hope that this will encourage Westminster to do the right thing and adopt body cameras for its officers,” Bryant mentioned.