Westworld season 3: Release date, trailers, casting news and fan theories

If Westworld season 2 didn’t scramble your mind a bit of bit, we’d assume you had been some sort of up-to-no-good host able to tackle the world. The finale was fairly drastic, however we’re eager to see what comes subsequent.

Right here’s what we all know to date about Westworld season three’s launch date, trailer information, casting and fan theories.

Current updates

The premiere date for Season three has been introduced, together with a brand new teaser.

A brand new take a look at Season three has been shared as a part of HBO’s new 2020 preview trailer.

Aaron Paul particulars his character and teases “even more ambitious” third season in interview with NME. He’s additionally stated he is aware of the way it ends, describing it as “insane”.

He’s additionally stated he is aware of the way it ends, describing it as “insane”. The primary full trailer debuted at 2019 San Diego Comedian-Con.

We might be in for fairly the wait – early stories say it’ll arrive in 2020.

Emmy winner Lena Waithe has joined the solid for season three.

The Paramount Ranch, had been a lot of Westworld is filmed, was destroyed in an enormous forest hearth in California in November

Breaking Unhealthy and Bojack Horseman star Aaron Paul has joined the solid for season three

Is there a trailer for Westworld season three?

Sure! A trailer for season three of ‘Westworld’ debuted at Comedian-Con on July 20, 2019. Introduced by a panel that included stars Aaron Paul, Jeffrey Wright, Thandie Newton, Evan Rachel Wooden.

The trailer teases Thandie Newton’s character Maeve coming into a brand new world set throughout World Battle II. In the meantime, within the human world, Dolores (Evan Rachel Wooden) and her fellow hosts who escaped Westworld in season 2 are being hunted down by people.

Watch the trailer beneath:

The trailer has now been adopted by a second teaser, which hints at a really completely different path for season three to take. The brand new clip is a faux advert for firm Incite Inc, and the co-founder of Incite, Liam Dempsey Sr (Jefferson Mays), appears like he’ll play a giant function within the new season.

“The world is complex, complicated, messy. But life doesn’t have to be,” he says in the course of the trailer. “The long run is powered by you and we all know you. Incite is completely different.

“We can protect our climate and we can find you a career you can be excited about. The possibilities are limitless. With Incite the only choice you’ll have to make is us.”

One other sneak peek on the new sequence has been shared in December as a part of HBO’s large 2020 preview trailer. Watch that beneath.

When is Westworld season three out?

A launch date for the brand new episodes was not too long ago introduced. The hole between the conclusion of season 1 and season 2 was 14 months – so followers had been anticipating an air date in 2019 or 2020.

On January 12, 2020, HBO introduced that Season three of Westworld would premiere March 15, 2020. The reveal arrived with a cryptic teaser that lists a number of world “divergences”, together with real-life occasions corresponding to political protests in Hong Kong and the impeachment of President Donald Trump in the USA.

“For the first time, history has an author, a system,” a voiceover says. “And up until very recently, the system was working. But there’s someone we haven’t accounted for: You.” Watch it beneath.

03.15.20 #Westworld pic.twitter.com/AVLWy5z1DW — Westworld (@WestworldHBO) January 13, 2020

Beforehand chatting with Leisure Weekly, showrunner Jonathan Nolan spoke on the manufacturing points the present faces. “It’s an ongoing conversation with our friends at HBO, and for us, with a show of this scope and scale, we’re not interested in doing the compromised version,” he stated. “We want the show to get bigger and bigger and more ambitious and this takes time. We want to take all the time we need to get it right.”

What number of episodes will there be in Westworld season three?

Each season 1 and season 2 had been 10 episodes lengthy, so let’s assume there might be an identical rely for Season three.

What are the large theories for Westworld season three?

There’s a probability that we’ll go away Westworld for good. Season 2 incorporating new parks in into the present, specifically Raj World and Shogun World to date. “We’re not interested in repeating ourselves” Nolan informed EW. “And for the hosts, their ambition is to learn a little more about the world outside their world. Who are we to step in their way?”

Nolan hinted at outset there being a way of “closure” on the finish of season 2. “We like to settle our debts by the end of the season,” Nolan stated. “We view each season as a self-contained chapter and the questions are largely answered by the end of each season. We want each season to feel satisfying the way a film franchise feels satisfying with each film. We want you excited to come back after 18 months but that you haven’t been left hanging on the edge of a cliffhanger — that doesn’t really feel fair to the audience.”

This was fulfilled as Dolores and Bernard attain what known as “The Sublime”, a host-only plot of land unmarred by mankind. Akecheta, Kohana and Maeve’s daughter additionally made it to this place, together with Teddy’s soul.

One other large idea was introduced up by the top of the episode in a post-credit flash-forward, suggesting that William aka The Man In Black, may now be some sort of host-like creature. Pleasure expanded on this, saying that “we don’t necessarily say he’s a host” however that “we just get that it’s not his original incarnation”. Proper, then.

In the meantime, Aaron Paul has teased that the ending of Westworld is “insane” after revealing in an interview that he is aware of how the present ends following subsequent seasons.

Chatting with The Unbiased Paul stated: “I sat down with [the show’s creators] they usually pitched me this character they usually pitched me the broad strokes of the arc of the remainder of the sequence. It’s insane.

“This show is so unbelievably ambitious and I walk onto these sets and my jaw is on the floor…I feel like I’m a little kid again playing cops and robbers on the biggest scale possible.”

Will the complete solid be again for Westworld season three?

We all know that Dolores (Evan Rachel Wooden) and Maeve (Thandie Newton) will seemingly return for a brand new sequence. The pair have spoken out about having equal pay with their male co-stars for the present and stated that for Season three they are going to be paid the identical as Ed Harris and Anthony Hopkins.

The rest of the solid haven’t spoken about their character’s destiny – nevertheless it’s protected to imagine that loads is not going to make it by means of. Teddy (James Marsden) might not seem in additional episodes following his suicide and Elsie’s demise alerts the top of her stint on the present.

Will there be any new characters in Westworld season three?

After it was reported that Breaking Unhealthy star Aaron Paul would star in season three, he confirmed at 2019 San Diego Comedian-Con that he’ll debut within the new sequence.

Just lately, in an interview with NME, he described his character Caleb as “a construction worker” who “has a robot named George.” Paul additionally added that Caleb “gives the audience a look at what life is like outside of the park.”

As well as, Paul described himself as “a massive fan of the show” and overrated the upcoming new episodes as “even more ambitious” than earlier seasons. “It’s insane what they’re doing over there,” he added.

Lena Waithe, who in 2017 grew to become the primary black lady to win the Emmy for Excellent Writing for a Comedy Collection attributable to her work on Netflix’s Grasp of None, was added to the solid on April 13, in accordance with EW. There aren’t any particulars about her function as of but.