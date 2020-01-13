Westworld series 3 release date announced by HBO

The wait for brand spanking new episodes of Westworld is sort of over – with HBO asserting that the third sequence of the hit sci-fi drama will launch stateside on 15th March 2020.

Which means that UK audiences are possible to have the ability to watch the primary episode on 16th March, on condition that Sky Atlantic tends to air the episodes the day after US launch.

The brand new sequence will see the return of Evan Rachel Wooden, Thandie Newton, Ed Harris, Tessa Thompson and Jeffrey Wright in addition to a number of recent A-list additions.

Breaking Dangerous star Aaron Paul leads the pack of these becoming a member of the present. Vincent Cassel (Jason Bourne), Lena Waithe (Grasp of None), Scott Mescudi (also called Child Cudi), former American soccer participant Marshawn Lynch, John Gallagher, Jr. (The Newsroom), Michael Ealy (2 Quick 2 Livid) and Tommy Flanagan (Sons of Anarchy) may also function.

In the meantime, actress Katja Herbers has mentioned she is unable to verify whether or not she’s going to return for the third sequence, after her character Emily died on the finish of the second run.

A post-credit scene proper on the finish of the sequence noticed Herbers return as one other character – similar in look to Emily – named Grace.

Talking to The Wrap, Herbers mentioned, “I want I might see an agent, ’trigger I do not know what I’m allowed to say.

“I think anything is really possible, because my character was copied, right?”

“I was wearing that hat. So, there’s infinite copies of me that could be brought back at any time.”

The introduced air date is sort of two years after the award-winning sequence, which is predicated on Michael Crichton’s 1973 movie of the identical title, started its second sequence.