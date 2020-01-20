Wetherspoons mark Brexit with 60p of European drinks Beck’s Peroni Grey Goose for a month Jan 31

By Lara Keay For Mailonline

Wetherspoons is celebrating Brexit by knocking 60p off the value of 10 European drinks from January 31.

The ‘Let’s keep mates’ provide will see the price of drinks from nations corresponding to Germany, France, Spain, Poland, Holland and Eire go down.

From ‘Brexit day’ to February 29, pub-goers will get cash off Estrella, from Spain, Beck’s, from Germany, Peroni, from Italy, Gray Goose Vodka, from France, and Jameson Irish Whiskey.

The promotion will run throughout the chain’s 870 pubs, with proprietor Tim Martin decided that we should always ‘stay mates with our European neighbours regardless of his ardent marketing campaign for Brexit in the course of the 2016 referendum.

Clients will have the ability to purchase a bottle of Beck’s for £1.49, a bottle of Peroni at £1.99, Gray Goose Vodka (175ml and mixer) for £2.99, and a pint of English beer Ruddles for £1.49 at 700 Wetherspoon pubs, however costs might range at sure branches.

Wetherspoon chairman Tim Martin mentioned: ‘A lot of our prospects are eager to have a good time Brexit.

‘On the similar time we wish to stay mates with our European neighbours and provide a variety of drinks at a superb worth.

‘For my part, there was far an excessive amount of political posturing in negotiations between the UK and the EU up till now.

‘The UK ought to intention to deal with all nations of the world equally by eliminating present protectionist tariffs on almost 13,000 non-EU imports, which trigger each particular person, and most companies within the UK, to pay artificially excessive costs for on a regular basis items, together with rice, oranges, wine and kids’s clothes and sneakers.

‘The EU and UK want to grasp that tariffs and protectionism are counter-productive.

From ‘Brexit day’ to February 29, pub-goers will get cash off Estrella, from Spain, Beck’s, from Germany, Peroni, from Italy, Gray Goose Vodka, from France, and Jameson Irish Whiskey

‘UK shoppers will shun EU items if tariffs are imposed on UK exports – as EU shoppers may do if the roles had been reversed.

‘It’s subsequently pointless for one aspect to threaten the opposite with tariffs.

‘The general public and companies would be the final decision-makers via their buying selections.

‘Let’s keep mates and revel in free commerce, however take account of the financial actuality.

‘Shoppers maintain the whip hand in these negotiations, not governments.’

Mr Martin printed pro-Brexit slogans on beer mats throughout a whole bunch of Wetherspoon pubs in the course of the 2016 referendum marketing campaign.

He additionally promised to take champagne and prosecco off the menu, changing them with non-European or English glowing wines.