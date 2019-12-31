What a difference a decade DOESN’T make!

By Claire Cisotti for the Each day Mail

How DO they do it?

The celebs who have not aged a day in TEN years…

From Victoria Beckham to Liz Hurley and Cheryl, these well-known faces seem magically unchanged regardless of the years which have rolled by.

The age-defying issue: Since 2011, Cheryl, now 36, has been divorced, married, divorced and turn out to be a mum, however the years have not made a dent

Age can not wither her: Shiny hair? Good complexion? Shiny Liz Hurley, 54, is ageless

Golden glow: With the identical hair and make-up, Victoria Beckham, 45, is simply as she was

It is a (younger) Jenny from the Block: J-Lo turned 50 final July, however who’d understand it?

Shimmering: There is not any cha-cha change for ex-Strictly star Laura Whitmore, 34

Holding again the years: Supermodel Cindy Crawford, 53, is certainly a super-ager

A mannequin strategy to develop outdated: Kate Moss, 45, might move for her catwalk star little sister Lottie

Have I instructed you latterly that you just look fabulous…Rod Stewart’s spouse Penny Lancaster, 48

Cease the clocks: Now 65, Christie Brinkley stays the Uptown Woman of yesteryear

Pop princess: Kylie Minogue hit the large 5-Zero in 2018, but continues to be as recent confronted as ever

Heidi-hi! Married for a 3rd time final yr, Ms Klum, 46, has no purpose to really feel glum

What a distinction a decade makes! Social media customers say goodbye to the 2010s by sharing unimaginable then-and-now images with #10YearChallenge

As the last decade involves a detailed, reflective social media customers from throughout the globe have revealed simply how a lot they’ve modified since 2009 as a part of the viral ten yr problem.

The #10YearChallenge has been circulating Instagram and Twitter, and sees customers posting a present picture of themselves alongside one from ten years in the past.

As the brand new yr approaches, nostalgic customers shared their mind-blowing transformations, additionally utilizing different hashtags resembling #HowHardDidAgeHitYou, #GlowUp, and #tenyearchallenge.

Right here, FEMAIL have put collectively a few of the finest ten yr transformations – from new hairstyles, to new our bodies and even new infants!

Louise from Bristol showcases her new muscular physique and, like many, has modified her hair color from burgandy in 2009 (left) to blonde in 2019 (proper)

Kim from Leeds traded her dramatic make-up search for a mushy Hollywood glam. She captioned the picture: ‘Once I had no wrinkles and had abs of metal and went out each single weekend. Again when blue eye make-up was a factor!’

As the last decade involves a detailed, reflective social media customers from throughout the globe have revealed simply how a lot they’ve modified since 2010 as a part of the viral ten yr problem. Person Robyn, from Scotland, shared her transformation and thanked bullies, writing: ‘To the folks that referred to as me fats years in the past, I thanks, them chins wanted to go’

British consumer Ashley appears virtually unrecognisable in comparison with the final decade, and admits to having found ‘tattoos and gymnasiums’ in his 2019 shirtless selfie (seen proper)

This mum from Oxfordshire, Cotswolds had a really busy ten years, sharing her successes on the publish she wrote: ‘I completed uni, certified as a solicitor, fell in love, had George, bought married, had Florence and had some fab household holidays in between’

Cute! Elsewhere, lots might have modified for Josie Paterson from Scotland, (seen left earlier than) however the bob appears to stay (seen proper afterwards)

In the meantime Adam, from an unknown location, seems to have trimmed down in 2019 (R) and appears virtually unrecognisable in his earlier than picture (L)

For Twitter consumer Rebecca Jacobs from Hastings, UK, it appears it was a matter of #50ShadesOfHairColours. Rebecca at 27 sported ruby pink locks in 2009, left, and has gone for a dramatic change with a platinum bob ten years later, proper

Some used the problem to mirror on their relationship. For London native Emma Gunn, (seen left earlier than and proper afterwards) it has been each an thrilling and difficult decade. She stated: ‘Uni years, a bone marrow transplant, our first dwelling, extra most cancers, a marriage and a pet later – I wouldn’t change a second of it. Thanks @mattandes, it’s been a banging decade’

Wow! Cara Poppy from South Yorkshire barely recognised herself when posting her earlier than picture (seen left) and after picture (seen proper). She captioned the picture: ’10 yr problem, holy moly don’t I look completely different’

It was onerous work and a troublesome health regime for Kate from Australia who remodeled her life for the higher (Pictured: Kate in 2019, left, and in 2009, proper)