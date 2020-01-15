What a drag! Bizarre moment cat pulls its ‘lazy’ friend along as it goes for walk on a beach

By Katie Weston For Mailonline

Revealed: 06:20 EST, 15 January 2020 | Up to date: 06:26 EST, 15 January 2020

A pet cat dragged its buddy for a stroll throughout the seashore after the pair had been tied along with two leads.

The 2 cats present a really completely different perspective in the direction of their stroll, with one eager to discover and one other preferring to snooze.

Footage taken on Christmas Day in Hue, Vietnam, reveals the extra adventurous cat pulling the lead hooked up to its buddy’s harness.

A pet cat (pictured) dragged its buddy for a stroll throughout the seashore after the pair had been tied along with two leads. The ‘lazy’ cat lied on its aspect (left) whereas being pulled alongside

The proprietor is left in stitches whereas filming the video because the ‘lazy’ cat lies down on its aspect whereas being dragged throughout the seashore.

The decided pet continues its wrestle throughout the seashore earlier than stopping for a quick relaxation as its proprietor adjusts the leads.

Moments later it continues strolling with the ‘lazy’ cat staying on its aspect, even because the pair attain an uphill stretch of sand.

One man jokingly provides the hardworking cat a deserved pat on the again earlier than it begins the climb.

The decided cat pauses for a quick relaxation (left) earlier than reaching an uphill stretch of sand and beginning to climb (proper). The hilarious video was filmed in Hue, Vietnam

The ‘lazy’ cat finally helps by scrambling up a part of the hill.

In response to Rumble, the one that filmed the video stated: ‘When your buddy needs to stroll, however you’d relatively be lazy.’