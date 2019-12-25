What a modern-day SANTA might look like 

Delivering presents to each baby all over the world in a single night is an exhausting activity, with just one man match for the job – Father Christmas.

However his outdated methods appear extra antiquated now than ever earlier than.

MailOnline spoke to a forward-thinking trade knowledgeable who supplied Father Christmas some useful recommendation to make his arduous activity extra environment friendly.

Dr Carl Diver, tutorial lead at Manchester Metropolitan College in trade four.zero, stated a hydrogen-powered sleigh, AI algorithms and elf-assisting robots may assist.

In addition to streamlining manufacturing and making the manufacturing and supply course of extra environment friendly, Dr Diver thinks the previous strategies would profit from a sprucing as much as make issues simpler, less expensive and higher for the atmosphere.

A hydrogen-powered sleigh, AI algorithms and elf-assisting robots may assist Santa ship presents to each baby all over the world in a single night

Hydrogen-powered sleigh

Hydrogen gas cells are a burgeoning avenue for renewable power which produces no undesirable emissions, with the one waste product being H2O – pure water.

Trains, vehicles and boats are already toying with the thought of switching to hydrogen as a result of its low prices and eco-friendly virtues.

‘Santa would discover it very straightforward to replenish a hydrogen-powered sleigh. It is a lot faster to refuel than an electrical motor which may take as much as 40 minutes to cost,’ Dr Divers advised MailOnline.

However regardless of the promise of hydrogen energy, it will unlikely be as environment friendly or quick as Rudolph and the gang.

Dr Diver stated he does not assume a hydrogen-powered sleigh ought to exchange the reindeer, however be current within the occasion of a catastrophe on Christmas Eve.

Dr Carl Diver, from Manchester Metropolitan College, says hydrogen-powered sleigh would supply again up in case Rudolph and the gang get damage or poorly on Christmas Eve. Hydrogen gas cells are a burgeoning avenue for renewable power which produces no undesirable emission, with the one waste product being H2O – pure water

‘Time is of the essence on Christmas Eve, and if the reindeer are unwell or injured, having a hydrogen-powered sleigh as a back-up would make a whole lot of sense,’ he says.

‘From a sustainability and emissions perspective there is a matter round methane and CO2, inflicting main points for agriculture.

‘Perhaps the reindeer should not probably the most energy-efficient type of transport that’s obtainable to Santa.’

Amer Gaffar, director of the College’s Manchester Hydrogen Gas Cell Innovation Centre, advised MailOnline: ‘A hydrogen gas cell powered sleigh can be quieter, which makes for much less intrusive night time time deliveries by the large man in purple.

‘The estimated carbon footprint of his Christmas Eve globetrotting is round 367,000 tonnes – which is huge, notably for only one particular person.’

For a single particular person within the UK, the common carbon footprint is round 10 tonnes a yr.

HOW DO HYDROGEN FUEL CELLS WORK? Hydrogen gas cells create electrical energy to energy a battery and motor by mixing hydrogen and oxygen in specifically handled plates, that are mixed to type the gas cell stack. Gas cell stacks and batteries have allowed engineers to considerably shrink these elements to even match neatly inside a household automotive, though they’re additionally generally used to gas buses and different bigger autos. Oxygen is collected from the air by intakes, normally within the grille, and hydrogen is saved in aluminium-lined gas tanks, which robotically seal in an accident to stop leaks. These components are fused, releasing usable electrical energy and water as byproducts and making the know-how one of many quietest and most environmentally pleasant obtainable. Lowering the quantity of platinum used within the stack has made gas cells inexpensive, however using the uncommon steel has restricted the unfold of their use. Latest analysis has prompt hydrogen gas cell vehicles may at some point problem electrical vehicles within the race for pollution-free roads, nonetheless – however provided that extra stations are constructed to gas them. Gas cell vehicles may be refueled as shortly as gasoline-powered vehicles and also can journey additional between fill-ups. Fuelling stations price as much as £1.5 million ($2 million) to construct, so firms have been reluctant to construct them except extra gas cell vehicles are on the highway. The U.S. Division of Vitality lists simply 34 public hydrogen fuelling stations within the nation; all however three are in California. In line with Data Tendencies, there have been 6,475 FCV’s worldwide on the finish of 2017. Greater than half had been registered in California, which places the U.S. (53 per cent) on the forefront for FCV adoption. Japan takes second place with 38 per cent, whereas Europe is at 9 per cent.

AI and digitisation

The world of trade has embraced synthetic intelligence (AI) because it permits companies to turn out to be much more environment friendly.

Santa, if he hasn’t already, might profit from creating his personal algorithms.

Dr Diver stated: ”The best way AI in all probability helps trade probably the most is by predicting issues earlier than they occur and permitting companies to foretell what’s going to go incorrect.

‘Algorithms can monitor varied sensors and know that may be a sure sequence of alarms or sensors are triggered, it might imply that a pump or a motor will break in every week’s time.

‘Figuring out its going to occur means it may be mounted, as a substitute of failing and costing a day of manufacturing.

‘With the necessity to make toys for each particular person on the earth, having every thing working on a regular basis is crucial for Santa.’

However whereas guaranteeing the Lapland operation is in full move year-round, AI additionally affords Santa the power to know what the most-wanted Christmas current can be.

‘From a Santa perspective,’ Dr Diver continues, ‘ AI and large knowledge would enable him to foretell what individuals are focused on.

‘If he can faucet into what children are doing and what they need he may know what they need earlier than they do and may plan that in to manufacturing timelines.’

WHY ARE PEOPLE SO WORRIED ABOUT AI? It is a matter troubling a number of the biggest minds on the earth in the mean time, from Invoice Gates to Elon Musk. SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk described AI as our ‘largest existential risk’ and likened its improvement as ‘summoning the demon’. He believes tremendous clever machines may use people as pets. Professor Stephen Hawking stated it’s a ‘close to certainty’ main technological catastrophe will threaten humanity within the subsequent 1,000 to 10,000 years. They might steal jobs Greater than 60 p.c of individuals worry that robots will result in there being fewer jobs within the subsequent ten years, in line with a 2016 YouGov survey. And 27 p.c predict that it’s going to lower the variety of jobs ‘lots’ with earlier analysis suggesting admin and repair sector staff would be the hardest hit. In addition to posing a risk to our jobs, different specialists consider AI may ‘go rogue’ and turn out to be too advanced for scientists to grasp. 1 / 4 of the respondents predicted robots will turn out to be a part of on a regular basis life in simply 11 to 20 years, with 18 p.c predicting this may occur inside the subsequent decade. They might ‘go rogue’ Pc scientist Professor Michael Wooldridge stated AI machines may turn out to be so intricate that engineers do not absolutely perceive how they work. If specialists do not perceive how AI algorithms operate, they will not be capable of predict after they fail. This implies driverless vehicles or clever robots may make unpredictable ‘out of character’ choices throughout essential moments, which may put individuals in peril. As an example, the AI behind a driverless automotive may select to swerve into pedestrians or crash into limitations as a substitute of deciding to drive sensibly. They might wipe out humanity Some individuals consider AI will wipe out people fully. ‘Ultimately, I believe human extinction will in all probability happen, and know-how will probably play a component on this,’ DeepMind’s Shane Legg stated in a current interview. He singled out synthetic intelligence, or AI, because the ‘primary threat for this century’. Musk warned that AI poses extra of a risk to humanity than North Korea. ‘For those who’re not involved about AI security, try to be. Vastly extra threat than North Korea,’ the 46-year-old wrote on Twitter. ‘No one likes being regulated, however every thing (vehicles, planes, meals, medicine, and many others) that is a hazard to the general public is regulated. AI ought to be too.’ Musk has constantly advocated for governments and personal establishments to use rules on AI know-how. He has argued that controls are needed so as shield machines from advancing out of human management

Putting in a ‘VR cave’ at Santa’s base within the North Pole might enable him to sort out difficult trendy issues and provide you with his personal distinctive options to permit him to securely and shortly navigate the billions of homes he’ll go to on Christmas Eve

Digital Actuality

Dr Diver explains how coaching with AI, already utilized by emergency forces and sports activities stars, may be of use to Santa.

It’s a invaluable piece of know-how which may make it very straightforward to visualise a overseas atmosphere and one of the simplest ways to sort out an unfamiliar drawback.

Santa in 2019 can be confronted with flats with no chimney, electrical fires and delicate intruder alarms, all difficult prospects for the person in purple.

However putting in a ‘VR cave’ at his base within the North Pole might enable him to sort out these difficult issues and provide you with his personal distinctive options.

‘Santa has to go in plenty of homes and know the place the tray of cookies and the timber are in all if them.

‘If he may make digital twins of all the homes he may plan his route and the way he’ll navigate across the homes earlier than setting out.

‘A Santa VR cave within the North Pole can be very helpful in ensuring he does not battle with the tougher chimneys and homes.’

WHAT IS VIRTUAL REALITY? Digital actuality is a computer-generated simulation of an atmosphere or state of affairs. It immerses the person by making them really feel like they’re within the simulated actuality throughimages and sounds For instance, in VR, you would really feel such as you’re climbing a mountain whereas sat at house Digital actuality is the time period used to explain A 3-dimensional, pc generated atmosphere which may be explored and interacted with by an individual. That particular person turns into a part of this digital world or is immersed inside this atmosphere and while there, is ready to manipulate objects or carry out a collection of actions. How is digital actuality achieved? Digital actuality is normally applied utilizing pc know-how. There are a selection of methods which are used for this goal, akin to headsets, omni-directional treadmills and particular gloves. These are used to really stimulate our senses collectively to be able to create the phantasm of actuality.

Digitised letters

The distant location of Santa’s house means each letter from youngsters all over the world must be despatched to him by submit.

Consultants in trade have lengthy moved over to digital modes to enhance this course of.

‘It’s tough to get to the North Pole and sending all these letters and transporting them is environmentally not perfect,’ Dr Diver says.

‘Carry the load of all the youngsters’s’ letters all that method produces a whole lot of emissions, shifting to a digital letter system would current a major saving in addition to being higher for the planet.’

‘Doing it digitally permits the letters to get to Santa in a well timed method after which AI can come into play with knowledge mining to know what children are in search of so the elves could make it.’

The distant location of Santa’s house means each letter from youngsters all over the world must be despatched by submit to him. Dr Diver says that utilizing a digital system – linked as much as AI – would make this course of much more streamlined

Robotic helpers

The magical elves that help Santa year-round to make Christmas such a magical time of yr need assistance dealing with all of the requests.

And using robots to assist the elves, identical to in warehouses the world over, may assist with a number of the gruelling duties.

Elves are large in data, however famously brief in stature, and balancing manufacturing components in addition to their precarious hats will not be their sturdy level.

Dr Diver says that robots may come into play to assist the expert elf staff do what their greatest at.

‘Expert labour and robots do not have to be in competitors and robots shouldn’t exchange the elves, they need to work alongside the elves,’ he says.

‘If robots can do the heavy-lifting and packaging and different simplistic duties, it frees up the elves to get on with the advanced and dexterous enterprise of creating presents.

‘The much less time elves are busy doing heavy lifting, transportation and packaging, the extra presents thy may be making for Santa to ship.’

HOW WILL ROBOTS CHANGE THE WORKPLACE BY 2022? The World Financial Discussion board has unveiled its newest predictions for the way forward for jobs. Its 2018 report surveyed executives representing 15 million workers in 20 economies. The non-profit expects robots, AI and different types of automation to drastically change the office inside the subsequent 4 years. By 2022: Jobs predicted to be displaced: 75 million Jobs predicted to be created: 133 million Share of workforce requiring re-/upskilling: 54 per cent Firms anticipating to chop everlasting workforce: 50 per cent Firms anticipating to rent specialist contractors: 48 per cent Firms anticipating to develop workforce: 38 per cent Firms anticipating automation to develop workforce: 28 per cent

3D-printed toys

Conventional presents are made in conventional methods, however the improvement of 3D printing affords a spread of prospects to lighten the load.

Dr Diver says Father Christmas ought to take into account overhauling his manufacturing line and present equipment and exchange them with

‘Santa may ship his elves to print metropolis in Manchester to coach, the place they will get assist, coaching and schooling round all of the completely different printing applied sciences,’ Dr Diver stated.

‘Now we have greater than 60 completely different 3D printing strategies right here on the college which might enable him to scale down present tools and let the 3D printers do all of the work.’

He additionally says that being able, and the correctly coach workers, to function 3D printers would give him the power to make all kinds of toys and merchandise.

‘With 3D printing you possibly can produce something. Extra versatile and suppleness – in the event you can assume it you possibly can print it.

‘It additionally permits for extra use of personalisation and customisation of merchandise and youngsters may design their very own toys,’ Dr Diver provides.