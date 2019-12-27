What a tour de force! Macca at Glastonbury and the return of Her Madgesty next year

With Madonna on the London Palladium, Glastonbury turning 50 and Whitney touring as a hologram, 2020 is shaping as much as be a giant 12 months for concert-goers…

Large Hitters

The approaching 12 months is book-ended by two of the largest names in pop. First comes Madonna, eyepatch on the prepared, along with her 15-night Madame X residency on the London Palladium on January 27 (livenation.co.uk).

Elton John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Highway tour returns later within the 12 months, with the Rocket Man and his Yamaha grand enjoying the primary of 9 exhibits at London’s O2 Area on November 2 (axs.com).

Madonna performs onstage throughout Pleasure Island – WorldPride NYC 2019 at Pier 97 on June 30, 2019

Different large names on the street in 2020 embrace Bryan Ferry, who begins a tour on the SEC Armadillo, in Glasgow, on March three, and Paul Weller, who opens at Cambridge Corn Change on Might 1 (ticketmaster.co.uk).

Celebrating the 40th anniversary of the basic Empires And Dance album, Easy Minds begin a tour on the Motorpoint Area in Cardiff on April 14 (gigsandtours.com). One other act who emerged within the Eighties, the Pet Store Boys, start a best hits tour on the O2 Area in London on Might 28 (axs.com).

Elsewhere, there is a homecoming for Stoke’s favorite son, Robbie Williams, who performs a charity present at Vale Park Stadium on June 20 (robbiewilliams.com) and an autumn trek for Cliff Richard, who turns 80 subsequent 12 months — he begins a tour at The Sage, Gateshead, on September 23 (livenation.co.uk).

Essentially the most uncommon tour of 2020 will function the vocals of the late Whitney Houston with a reside band and dancers. Following on from the same ethereal look of Roy Orbison, the singer will carry out as a hologram, beginning on February 25 at Sheffield Metropolis Corridor (ticketmaster.co.uk).

Pop Titans

Feminine stars are set to ship subsequent 12 months’s largest pop occasions.

Billie Eilish solely turned 18 final week, however the American singer — well-known for sporting dishevelled tracksuits and gold chains and her haunting, homespun pop — is already an enormous star. Her summer season exhibits, beginning on July 21 at Manchester Area, promise to be memorable (livenation.co.uk).

Billie Eilish Billboard Girls in Music, Arrivals, Hollywood Palladium, Los Angeles on December 12

Hanging a extra nostalgic observe along with her Outdated Hollywood fashion, Lana Del Rey begins a tour on the O2 Area in London on February 25 (ticketmaster.co.uk), whereas Camila Cabello’s Romance tour opens on June 1 at Birmingham’s Resorts World Area (livenation.co.uk).

Readying herself for her second album Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa performs the primary of two nights on the O2 Area in London on Might 26 (livenation.co.uk). The Pussycat Dolls comply with up final month’s The X Issue: Movie star look by beginning a reunion tour on April 6 on the Motorpoint Area in Cardiff (livenation.co.uk).

As for the boys, two former One Path members are placing out alone. Louis Tomlinson, whose solo album Partitions is out subsequent month, might be hoping to emulate his heroes Oasis when he begins a tour at The Roundhouse in London, on March 23. And Harry Kinds might be enjoying tracks from his new album Nice Line when he opens at Area Birmingham on April 15 (each gigsandtours.com).

As for the boys, two former One Path members are placing out alone. Louis Tomlinson, whose solo album Partitions is out subsequent month, might be hoping to emulate his heroes Oasis when he begins a tour at The Roundhouse in London, on March 23. And Harry Kinds might be enjoying tracks from his new album Nice Line when he opens at Area Birmingham on April 15 (each gigsandtours.com).

The Australian quartet 5 Seconds Of Summer time are returning, launching their No Disgrace tour on Might 12 on the SSE Area in Belfast (ticketmaster.co.uk), whereas OneRepublic play a one-off gig on the London Palladium on March 10 (gigsandtours.com).

Westlife are additionally again, kicking off a tour on the Open Air Theatre, Scarborough, on June 17 (reside nation.co.uk), whereas veteran Rick Astley begins a best hits tour on April three on the First Direct Area in Leeds (ticketmaster.co.uk).

Pageant Enjoyable

Glastonbury celebrates its 50th anniversary between June 24 and 28, with Paul McCartney (Saturday) and Taylor Swift (Sunday) introduced as two of the three headliners, and Diana Ross confirmed for the Sunday ‘legends’ slot (glastonburyfestivals.co.uk).

Swift, whose final tour featured inflatable snakes and a chariot on a zip-wire, can also be enjoying British Summer time Time in London’s Hyde Park on July 11 (bst-hydepark.com). Different stars heading for Hyde Park embrace Little Combine (July four) and Pearl Jam (July 10).

Taylor Swift performs on stage throughout day two of Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Seat at London’s O2 Area

Tame Impala play All Factors East in London’s Victoria Park on Might 23, with Kraftwerk, Iggy Pop and Johnny Marr all showing on Might 29 (allpointseastfestival.com).

David Grey (June 18) and Lionel Richie (June 20) head for Nocturne Reside at Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire (nocturnelive.com).

Kew The Music, at London’s Royal Botanic Gardens in Kew, additionally boasts a powerful line-up, with James Blunt, Jack Savoretti, Will Younger, James Morrison, DJ Spoony and the Gipsy Kings all on the invoice between July eight and 12 (kewthe music.org).

Rock Gods

The giants of rock are again, too, with the Eagles bringing their Lodge California tour to London’s Wembley Stadium on August 29 and 30, and The Who beginning a tour on March 16 at Manchester Area (each livenation.co.uk). Queen — who now comprise Brian Might and Roger Taylor plus singer Adam Lambert — additionally make their first UK look because the Bohemian Rhapsody movie.

They play ten nights at London’s O2 Area, starting on June 2, and at Manchester Area on June 11 and 12 (ticketmaster.co.uk).

Aerosmith go to London’s O2 Area on July 15, and Manchester Area on July 18 (livenation.co.uk). There’s additionally the primary live performance on the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with Weapons N’ Roses bringing their Not In This Lifetime tour to North London on Might 29 and 30 (ticketmaster.co.uk).

Obtain in Donington Park in Leicestershire, the place headliners Kiss, Iron Maiden (pictured) and System Of A Down are joined by Deftones, Korn and The Offspring

For many who would like to have the amount dial turned as much as 11, head to Obtain in Donington Park in Leicestershire, the place headliners Kiss, Iron Maiden and System Of A Down are joined by Deftones, Korn and The Offspring from June 12 to June 14 (obtain competition.co.uk).

Singer-songwriters

Backed by The Imposters, with unique The Sights members Steve Nieve and Pete Thomas on board, Elvis Costello begins his Simply Belief tour on February 28 on the Eventim Olympia in Liverpool (aegpresents.co.uk).

One other veteran on tour is Randy Newman, who performs London’s Royal Pageant Corridor on June 7 earlier than visiting Gateshead and Edinburgh (ticketmaster.co.uk), whereas Nick Cave And The Unhealthy Seeds launch a tour on Might 2 at Area Birmingham (axs.com).

Boosted by the acclaim that greeted his self-titled third album, Michael Kiwanuka begins a tour on March 1 on the O2 Academy Birmingham (gigsandtours.com), whereas Lewis Capaldi begins on March 2 at O2 Apollo Manchester (ticketmaster.co.uk).

Michael Kiwanuka performs on stage at Fabrique Membership in Milan, Italy, on December 7

Indie Champions

There’s pleasure aplenty on this entrance, with The Killers and The 1975 touring on the again of subsequent 12 months’s new albums.

The Killers start their Imploding The Mirage tour at Falkirk Stadium in Scotland on Might 28 (ticketmaster.co.uk). The 1975, shortly to unveil their fourth album Notes On A Conditional Type, open on the Motorpoint Area in Nottingham on February 15 (gigsandtours.com).

Noel Gallagher’s Excessive Flying Birds begin a tour at Thetford Forest, Suffolk, on June 18 (ticketmaster.co.uk), and Noel’s soul mates Kasabian play a hometown present in Leicester’s Victoria Park on June 20 (livenation.co.uk).

Elbow’s eighth album, Giants Of All Sizes, disenchanted, however the Mancunians are dependable reside performers. They open a tour on March 29 on the Waterfront Corridor in Belfast. Goldfrapp mark the 20th anniversary of their debut album, Felt Mountain, by beginning a tour on March 25 at Albert Corridor in Manchester (each ticketmaster.co.uk).