What! Akshay Kumar charges over Rs 100 cr as fees, almost a film’s BO collection

Akshay Kumar ranked fourth on the Forbes checklist of highest-paid actors of 2019. And looks like this has inspired the actor to hike his value much more because the Khiladi Kumar is now demanding a whopping quantity of Rs 100 crore for his upcoming venture with director Anand L Rai.

Cause behind sudden hike

The movie will reportedly star south actor Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan alongside Akshay Kumar. As per a Bollywood Hungama report, the 52-year-old actor’s crew has requested for a “Rs 100 crore plus” payment for the brand new film, contemplating his model worth and blockbuster releases within the current previous.

“Akshay and his team believe that the actor deserves 100 crores plus as acting fees for the goodwill that he brings to the project,” Bollywood Hungama quoted a supply near the venture as saying. “Akshay Kumar is known to charge upfront fees and in today’s time, his name attracts the audience not just in the cinema hall but also gets lucrative offers from digital and satellite networks,” the supply added.

In the meantime, the supply additionally instructed Bollywood Hungama that Akshay has been approached by streaming web sites and satellite tv for pc channels for multi-film offers however “Akshay’s market is going up with every passing film and hence he is not keen to package all of his upcoming projects together. He prefers selling films on an individual basis as it has been an upward graph for him as far as his career trend is concerned,” mentioned the supply.

Akshay’s traditional run at field workplace

Wanting again at Akshay’s previous tasks, the actor has had an incredible run on the field workplace. With the success of ‘Good Newwz’, ‘Mission Mangal’ and Housefull four despite it being surrounded by controversy, Akki has managed to lift the bar for himself.

Future appears vibrant and shining

Additionally, trying ahead to a few of his future tasks on which he’s presently working, be it Rohit Shetty’s cop drama ‘Sooryanvanshi’, Laxmmi Bomb the place he performs a transgender and ‘Prithvi Raj’. All these are anticipated tasks which can be certain to yield unbelievable numbers on the field workplace.