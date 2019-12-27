What are the cast of Love Actually doing now?

Important festive viewing, Love Truly is definitely the starriest Christmas movie on the market boasting display legends similar to Hugh Grant, Emma Thompson, Liam Neeson and Colin Firth.

Consider it or not, it has been sixteen years(!) because the British movie smashed the field workplace in Christmas 2003, and since then the well-known faces have been quite busy.

Right here’s a take a look at what the solid has been as much as – aside from showing in Purple Nostril Day Truly in fact.

Hugh Grant (David)

BBC/BAFTA/Debra Hurford Brown

Rom-com favorite Hugh Grant performed David, the British Prime Minister who fell for Martine McCutcheon and blessed Downing Avenue along with his dance strikes, a clip which nonetheless does the web rounds on Youtube or in gif type.

Apart from starring within the Bridget Jones: The Fringe of Purpose Grant had a quiet couple of years after Love Truly, however has lately appeared in Paddington 2, the critically-acclaimed A Very English Scandal and may quickly be seen in Man Ritchie’s The Gentleman.

Hugh, in fact, appeared in Purple Nostril Day Truly in 2017, but in addition One Purple Nostril Day and a Marriage ceremony earlier this yr, a brief sequel to a different of his Richard Curtis collaborations 4 Weddings and a Funeral.

Liam Neeson (Daniel)

Liam Neeson performed Daniel, a grieving widow who inspired the then-young Thomas Brodie-Sangster to pursue his American classmate crush by Heathrow airport in true rom-com vogue.

After Love Truly, Neeson appeared in Batman Begins and voiced Aslan in The Chronicles of Narnia movies, however his picture eternally modified after shock hit Taken turned him right into a mature motion hero, and he would go on to look within the Taken sequels, The Gray and Conflict of the Titans.

Most lately he starred in Chilly Pursuit and Males in Black: Worldwide.

Colin Firth (Jamie)

After Love Truly, Firth starred in a number of crowd-pleasers similar to Nanny McPhee and Mamma Mia!, earlier than incomes awards recognition for A Single Man and an Oscar for The King’s Speech.

He’s identified today for taking part in spy Harry Hart within the Kingsman movies, and in addition lately starred in Mary Poppins Returns and Mamma Mia! Right here We Go Once more.

Dame Emma Thompson (Karen)

Dame Emma Thompson, in fact, performed poor jilted spouse Karen, who famously broke down upon studying her husband was having an affair – a scene Thompson based mostly on her personal expertise .

After Love Truly, Thompson popped up within the Harry Potter movies as Professor Trelawney, wrote and starred within the Nanny McPhee films and appeared in Bridget Jones’s Child.

She was most lately seen in BBC drama Years and Years, reuniting with Liam Neeson in Males in Black: Worldwide and wrote the screenplay for fellow festive movie Final Christmas.

Laura Linney (Sarah)

One of many few Individuals within the movie, Linney performed Sarah, the graphic designer making an attempt to woo her work colleague.

The next yr Linney reunited with Liam Neeson in Kinsey, and would go on to star in movies similar to The Savages, Arthur Christmas and Sully.

Nonetheless, it’s tv that Linney might be finest identified for now, having performed the lead character Cathy in The Massive C, and starring alongside Jason Bateman in Netflix thriller Ozark.

Alan Rickman (Harry)

Rickman performed managing director Harry, who received awfully near his secretary Mia and naturally broke his poor spouse Karen’s coronary heart.

Rickman, in fact, continued to play Severus Snape in all of the Harry Potter movies, appeared in Tim Burton’s Sweeney Todd adaptation and voiced Absolem the caterpillar within the Alice in Wonderland movies. He sadly handed away from most cancers in 2016.

Keira Knightley (Juliet)

Knightley performed the appropriately-named Juliet, the recipient of Andrew Lincoln’s affection within the well-known cue card scene that was lately recreated by Boris Johnson.

Knightley discovered stardom across the time Love Truly got here out by showing within the Pirates of the Caribbean movies, in addition to interval dramas similar to Delight and Prejudice and Anna Karenina.

She lately appeared in one other interval piece The Aftermath earlier in 2019, in addition to political thriller Official Secrets and techniques.

Martine McCutcheon (Natalie)

McCutcheon was tipped for Hollywood stardom after showing in Love Truly, however alas it was to not be. Upon getting back from America she starred in ITV cleaning soap Echo Seaside, was a choose on Soapstar Famous person and a daily panellist on a sequence of Unfastened Girls. She has stayed out of the highlight in recent times, however did revive her pop profession in 2017 with new album Misplaced and Discovered.

She additionally recreated Love Truly’s well-known cue card scene in an advert for Uber Eats this yr.

Invoice Nighy (Billy Mack)

The seemingly ageless Invoice Nighy performed rock and roll star Billy Mack, who was aiming for the Christmas Quantity One earlier than it was an X Issue staple – his music Christmas Is All Round remains to be caught in our heads.

He was then hardly recognisable in his motion-capture efficiency as Davy Jones within the Pirates of the Caribbean movies, briefly popped up in Shaun of the Useless, and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Half 1 as Rufus Scrimgeour.

Extra lately he might be seen in The Limehouse Golem – and Pokémon film Detective Pikachu, of all issues.

Rowan Atkinson (Rufus)

Rowan Atkinson as Johnny English (Getty)

Rowan Atkinson had a short however memorable scene as jewelry salesman Rufus, performing bodily comedy solely he may.

Comedy legend Atkinson has returned to a few of his most iconic characters since Love Truly got here out, enjoying Mr Bean one final time in Mr Bean’s Vacation and the title character within the Johnny English movies.

He additionally had a critical flip because the title character in ITV’s Maigret sequence, and joined Hugh Grant in One Purple Nostril Day and a Marriage ceremony.

Martin Freeman (John)

Martin Freeman performed John, the skilled stand-in joyful to simulate erotic scenes with co-worker Judy however too shy to speak to her off set.

Martin Freeman was coming recent off his function in The Workplace when he was solid in Love Truly, comparatively unknown on the time. He, in fact, discovered fame enjoying long-suffering John Watson in Sherlock, and has since starred as Bilbo Baggins himself in The Hobbit Movies and Everet Ross in Black Panther.

Most lately he was seen as Detective Superintendent Steve Fulcher in ITV’s true-crime sequence A Confession.

Andrew Lincoln (Mark)

Andrew Lincoln’s Mark was in fact the person behind the now-iconic cue card scene, parodied by everybody from Boris Johnson to Martine McCutcheon this yr alone.

Lincoln has since made it large in America enjoying protagonist Rick Grimes in The Strolling Useless for 9 seasons.

He can subsequent be seen in drama Penguin Bloom subsequent yr, in addition to the untitled Strolling Useless spin-off movie.

Chiwetel Ejiofor (Peter)

Ejiofor performed Keira Knightley’s husband Peter, blissfully unaware of his finest man’s emotions for his spouse.

Ejiofor has had a meteoric rise to fame since Love Truly, starring in The Martian, 2012, and Physician Unusual, in addition to receiving an Oscar nomination for his lead efficiency in 12 Years A Slave. He might be seen in two large Disney movies this yr, voicing Scar in The Lion King remake and enjoying Conall in Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.

Olivia Olson (Joanna)

She appears to be like slightly older today, however Olivia Olson really performed Joanna, the American schoolchild with the voice of an angel who younger Sam falls for.

After some spots of public singing, Olson had a quiet couple of years after Love Truly. She has lent her voice to a number of youngsters’s cartoons together with Phineas and Ferb, Journey Time and The Powerpuff Women. She launched a brand new album titled Nowhere Land in June this yr, and was later a contestant on The X Issue: Celeb. She made it to the stay reveals, the place she got here in 12th place.

Thomas Brodie-Sangster (Sam)

Regardless of being 29 now, the baby-faced Brodie-Sangster has continued to play youngsters and younger adults, together with Jojen Reed in Sport of Thrones and Newt within the Maze Runner movies. He additionally reunited with Emma Thompson in Nanny McPhee and voiced Ferb in Phineas and Ferb.

He at the moment voices John Tracy in animated reboot Thunderbirds Are Go.

Joanna Web page (Judy)

Joanna Web page performed Judy, the skilled stand-in spending a lot of the movie simulating erotic scenes with Martin Freeman’s character, just for the 2 to pursue a real relationship collectively.

The Welsh actress, in fact, went on to play the titular Stacey in Gavin and Stacey, in addition to showing in one other Christmas flick Nativity 2: Hazard within the Manger! and guest-starring within the Physician Who 50th anniversary particular.

As many followers will know her subsequent mission might be returning to Barry Island – she might be reprising her function within the eagerly awaited Gavin and Stacey Christmas Particular this yr.

The ‘other woman’ in Karen and David’s marriage, it seems that Heike Makatsch’s Mia (then a brunette) was the recipient of the necklace that brought on a lot ache for Emma Thompson’s character.

She additionally starred within the first Resident Evil movie, and appeared within the critically acclaimed Second World Struggle drama The E book thief in 2013. Most of her profession post-Love Truly, nevertheless, has been in movies from her house nation of Germany, together with The Door and Hilde.

How can I watch Love Truly?

Love Truly is accessible for Prime subscribers to stream on Amazon.

In case you’re not a Prime subscriber, you will get a 30-day trial for Amazon Prime and watch it without cost.

It’s additionally obtainable to lease or purchase on iTunes and Google Play.

You may also purchase the DVD on Amazon or purchase the soundtrack right here.