What Birds of Prey got wrong from the comics

Birds of Prey could be the woman gang story of Margot Robbie’s goals, however its star is most positively Harley Quinn. It is her trauma, frustration, and seek for emancipation that fuels the story, her presence that hooks in viewers members unfamiliar with the likes of Cassandra Cain and Huntress, and her voice that introduced, with the primary trailer, that it is a film for all who’re “so freaking over clowns.” She is the Birds’ manic mistress, as a lot a den mom as she is a mallet-swinging warrior queen.

Within the comics, nonetheless, Harley has just about nothing to do with the Birds of Prey. It is a placing sufficient reality by itself, however all of the extra so when the historical past of the Birds is taken under consideration. The Birds of Prey have, over the course of their historical past as a staff, drawn so many characters into their orbit that it is really extra notable to have in some way escaped membership as a DC feminine than it’s to have hung out on the staff. Although the Birds lean in direction of good guys, Harley’s ethical murkiness is not an impediment. Poison Ivy, Girl Shiva, and Catwoman have all been claimed affiliation in some unspecified time in the future. By no matter winds of comedian e book probability, the Clown Princess of crime has by no means spent a lot time with DC’s premiere woman gang till they made the bounce from the printed web page to the silver display.