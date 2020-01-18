What boxing is on TV this week? How to watch Richard Riakporhe, Jack Massey, Daniel Dubois and more

It has been an enormous 12 months for boxing, however there’s nonetheless extra to return in 2019.

Anthony Joshua reclaimed his world title belts from Andy Ruiz Jr following a factors victory in Saudi Arabia.

However there are many terrific fights to be aired each week, except for mega-bouts involving the likes of Joshua.

Why has Anthony Joshua not fought Tyson Fury or Deontay Wilder?

The UK boxing scene has loads of gifted stars able to lighting up arenas throughout the nation.

Sky Sports activities and BT Sport have picked up the rights to many huge nights of boxing – however what have they got to supply this week?

HEARALPUBLICIST has rounded up the complete boxing schedule for this week together with how one can watch the motion stay from residence.

What boxing is on TV this week?

Sunday 15th December

Location: York Corridor, London, UK

Time: 7:00pm

Watch: Sky Sports activities Motion

Richard Riakporhe v Jack Massey – Vacant BBBofC British Cruiser Title

Saturday 21st December

Location: Speaking Stick Resort Area, Phoenix, USA

Time: 2:00am (UK time)

Watch: Sky Sports activities Motion / Predominant Occasion

Daniel Jacobs v Julio Cesar Chavez Jr – Tremendous Middleweight

Josh Kelly v Winston Campos – Welterweight

Saturday 21st December

Location: Copper Field Area, London, UK

Time: TBC (UK time)

Watch: BT Sport 1

Daniel Dubois v Kyotaro Fujimoto – WBC Silver/WBO Worldwide Heavyweight titles

Sunny Edwards v Marcel Braithwaite – Vacant BBBofC British Tremendous Fly title

Tommy Fury v TBA – Gentle Heavyweight

Tips on how to watch boxing on TV and on-line within the UK

Sky Sports activities: Sky clients can add the whole sports activities bundle to their deal for simply £23 monthly or subscribe to particular person sports activities similar to boxing so that you simply solely pay for what you take pleasure in.

Discover out extra about one of the best Sky packages

NOW TV: You may get a Sky Sports activities day move for £9.99, a week move for £14.99 or a month move for £33.99, all with no need a contract. NOW TV could be streamed by way of a pc or apps discovered on most sensible TVs, telephones and consoles.

See the newest offers on NOW TV Passes

BT Sport: If you’re an present BT Broadband buyer, you may add it to your present contract for an extra £10.00 monthly. For brand spanking new clients, broadband and BT TV packages begin at £39.99 monthly.

Try the newest offers on BT Broadband and BT TV

You may also add BT Sport to your present broadband or TV deal on Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin Media.

Tips on how to watch boxing on-line within the US

Followers can watch many fights stay within the US through DAZN.

The streaming service is obtainable in a month-to-month or annual plan.

Try the newest DAZN offers for the most important fights in world boxing

An annual move will boast protection of the most important names in boxing all through 2019 and into 2020.

DAZN additionally affords entry to stay MMA fights within the US.