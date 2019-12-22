What boxing is on TV this week? How to watch Richard Riakporhe, Jack Massey, Daniel Dubois and more

It has been a giant yr for boxing, however there’s nonetheless extra to return in 2019.

Anthony Joshua reclaimed his world title belts from Andy Ruiz Jr following a factors victory in Saudi Arabia.

However there are many terrific fights to be aired each week, other than mega-bouts involving the likes of Joshua.

The UK boxing scene has loads of gifted stars able to lighting up arenas throughout the nation.

Sky Sports activities and BT Sport have picked up the rights to many massive nights of boxing – however what have they got to supply this week?

What boxing is on TV this week?

What boxing is on TV this week?

Sunday 15th December

Location: York Corridor, London, UK

Time: 7:00pm

Watch: Sky Sports activities Motion

Richard Riakporhe v Jack Massey – Vacant BBBofC British Cruiser Title

Saturday 21st December

Location: Speaking Stick Resort Enviornment, Phoenix, USA

Time: 2:00am (UK time)

Watch: Sky Sports activities Motion / Predominant Occasion

Daniel Jacobs v Julio Cesar Chavez Jr – Tremendous Middleweight

Josh Kelly v Winston Campos – Welterweight

Saturday 21st December

Location: Copper Field Enviornment, London, UK

Time: TBC (UK time)

Watch: BT Sport 1

Daniel Dubois v Kyotaro Fujimoto – WBC Silver/WBO Worldwide Heavyweight titles

Sunny Edwards v Marcel Braithwaite – Vacant BBBofC British Tremendous Fly title

Tommy Fury v TBA – Gentle Heavyweight

