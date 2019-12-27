What boxing is on TV this week? How to watch Richard Riakporhe, Jack Massey, Daniel Dubois and more

It has been an enormous yr for boxing, however there’s nonetheless extra to come back in 2019.

Anthony Joshua reclaimed his world title belts from Andy Ruiz Jr following a factors victory in Saudi Arabia.

However there are many terrific fights to be aired each week, apart from mega-bouts involving the likes of Joshua.

The UK boxing scene has loads of proficient stars able to lighting up arenas throughout the nation.

Sky Sports activities and BT Sport have picked up the rights to many large nights of boxing – however what have they got to supply this week?

HEARALPUBLICIST has rounded up the total boxing schedule for this week together with how one can watch the motion stay from dwelling.

What boxing is on TV this week?

Sunday 15th December

Location: York Corridor, London, UK

Time: 7:00pm

Watch: Sky Sports activities Motion

Richard Riakporhe v Jack Massey – Vacant BBBofC British Cruiser Title

Saturday 21st December

Location: Speaking Stick Resort Area, Phoenix, USA

Time: 2:00am (UK time)

Watch: Sky Sports activities Motion / Principal Occasion

Daniel Jacobs v Julio Cesar Chavez Jr – Tremendous Middleweight

Josh Kelly v Winston Campos – Welterweight

Saturday 21st December

Location: Copper Field Area, London, UK

Time: TBC (UK time)

Watch: BT Sport 1

Daniel Dubois v Kyotaro Fujimoto – WBC Silver/WBO Worldwide Heavyweight titles

Sunny Edwards v Marcel Braithwaite – Vacant BBBofC British Tremendous Fly title

Tommy Fury v TBA – Mild Heavyweight

Tips on how to watch boxing on TV and on-line within the UK

Sky Sports activities: Sky prospects can add the whole sports activities bundle to their deal for simply £23 per thirty days or subscribe to particular person sports activities resembling boxing so that you just solely pay for what you get pleasure from.

Discover out extra about one of the best Sky packages

NOW TV: You may get a Sky Sports activities day move for £9.99, a week move for £14.99 or a month move for £33.99, all with no need a contract. NOW TV could be streamed via a pc or apps discovered on most sensible TVs, telephones and consoles.

See the most recent offers on NOW TV Passes

BT Sport: If you’re an current BT Broadband buyer, you’ll be able to add it to your current contract for a further £10.00 per thirty days. For brand spanking new prospects, broadband and BT TV packages begin at £39.99 per thirty days.

Try the most recent offers on BT Broadband and BT TV

You may as well add BT Sport to your current broadband or TV deal on Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin Media.

Tips on how to watch boxing on-line within the US

Followers can watch many fights stay within the US through DAZN.

The streaming service is offered in a month-to-month or annual plan.

Try the most recent DAZN offers for the largest fights in world boxing

An annual move will boast protection of the largest names in boxing all through 2019 and into 2020.

DAZN additionally provides entry to stay MMA fights within the US.