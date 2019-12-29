What boxing is on TV this week? How to watch Richard Riakporhe, Jack Massey, Daniel Dubois and more

It has been an enormous yr for boxing, however there’s nonetheless extra to come back in 2019.

Anthony Joshua reclaimed his world title belts from Andy Ruiz Jr following a factors victory in Saudi Arabia.

However there are many terrific fights to be aired each week, other than mega-bouts involving the likes of Joshua.

Why has Anthony Joshua not fought Tyson Fury or Deontay Wilder?

The UK boxing scene has loads of proficient stars able to lighting up arenas throughout the nation.

Sky Sports activities and BT Sport have picked up the rights to many large nights of boxing – however what have they got to supply this week?

HEARALPUBLICIST has rounded up the total boxing schedule for this week together with how one can watch the motion stay from house.

What boxing is on TV this week?

Sunday 15th December

Location: York Corridor, London, UK

Time: 7:00pm

Watch: Sky Sports activities Motion

Richard Riakporhe v Jack Massey – Vacant BBBofC British Cruiser Title

Saturday 21st December

Location: Speaking Stick Resort Area, Phoenix, USA

Time: 2:00am (UK time)

Watch: Sky Sports activities Motion / Predominant Occasion

Daniel Jacobs v Julio Cesar Chavez Jr – Tremendous Middleweight

Josh Kelly v Winston Campos – Welterweight

Saturday 21st December

Location: Copper Field Area, London, UK

Time: TBC (UK time)

Watch: BT Sport 1

Daniel Dubois v Kyotaro Fujimoto – WBC Silver/WBO Worldwide Heavyweight titles

Sunny Edwards v Marcel Braithwaite – Vacant BBBofC British Tremendous Fly title

Tommy Fury v TBA – Mild Heavyweight

Methods to watch boxing on TV and on-line within the UK

Sky Sports activities: Sky clients can add the entire sports activities bundle to their deal for simply £23 per thirty days or subscribe to particular person sports activities similar to boxing so that you just solely pay for what you get pleasure from.

Discover out extra about one of the best Sky packages

NOW TV: You may get a Sky Sports activities day go for £9.99, a week go for £14.99 or a month go for £33.99, all without having a contract. NOW TV may be streamed via a pc or apps discovered on most good TVs, telephones and consoles.

See the most recent offers on NOW TV Passes

BT Sport: If you’re an current BT Broadband buyer, you’ll be able to add it to your current contract for an extra £10.00 per thirty days. For brand spanking new clients, broadband and BT TV packages begin at £39.99 per thirty days.

Try the most recent offers on BT Broadband and BT TV

You may as well add BT Sport to your current broadband or TV deal on Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin Media.

Methods to watch boxing on-line within the US

Followers can watch many fights stay within the US through DAZN.

The streaming service is out there in a month-to-month or annual plan.

Try the most recent DAZN offers for the most important fights in world boxing

An annual go will boast protection of the most important names in boxing all through 2019 and into 2020.

DAZN additionally affords entry to stay MMA fights within the US.