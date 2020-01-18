News TV SHOWS

What Caused Physical Confrontation With Konnan Outside Impact Wrestling Event

Konnan was featured in some new video footage taken outdoors Influence Wrestling’s occasion in Mexico Metropolis final night time. This isn’t an angle.

The person slapping Konnan is Psicosis II. This feud apparently began on Twitter final month as Psicosis II mentioned on Twitter that he received’t be returning to AAA till Konnan is gone.

In a tweet translated from Spanish, Psicosis II mentioned:

It is a buddy from 1997 to 2019 I’m nonetheless Psychosis regardless of whoever weighs him and Konnan is the primary who doesn’t assume so and so long as he drives the AAA roster I’m not showing in AAA

Konnan then replied. He didn’t appear to care a lot and alleged that Psicosis II by no means mentioned something to him about this.

Plainly the one factor that weighs on you is identical, I noticed you on the AAA workplaces, you didn’t inform me something however I hold telling you an identical if there may be a lot high quality as a result of I don’t see you in one other large firm? ROH, NXT, 205, MLW, Influence, AEW, Nation, CMLL, Puerto Rico (IWA, WWC) and many others

This was met with a response from Psicosis II saying that he’ll meet with Konnan nose to nose subsequent time. That is what we noticed within the video with the slapping. Ringside Information will present extra data as we get it.

Click on right here to see the video of the bodily altercation.

