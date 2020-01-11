What causes dangerous tule fog in California’s Central Valley, and why is it becoming less common?

Opaque tule fog, a staple of winter in California’s Sacramento and San Joaquin valleys, is the bane of motorists as a result of it might scale back visibility to zero and trigger large freeway pileups.

However additionally it is beloved by growers of crops resembling almonds, apricots, cherries, peaches and pistachios as a result of it helps the bushes to fulfill the dormancy requirement needed to supply flowers and fruit. The bushes want this relaxation interval to supply excessive yields throughout the rising season.

And within the dry Central Valley, it’s a pure a part of the ecology.

Adore it or hate it, a examine a number of years in the past by researchers at UC Berkeley discovered that the pattern is for much less and fewer of the pea-soup fog.

A satellite tv for pc photograph exhibits California’s Central Valley socked in with thick, white tule fog. (NASA / Los Angeles Occasions)

Why is it known as tule fog?

Tule fog is believed to come up from wetlands stuffed with tules, Schoenoplectus acutus, a reed or rush widespread to marshes in California.

A Spanish military officer, Commandante Pedro Fages, found an enormous freshwater lake within the southern San Joaquin Valley whereas looking for deserters in 1772. The sloughs and marshes across the lake’s shores have been lined with these rushes, so he named it Los Tules. The title comes from a Nahuatl phrase, tullin, for comparable reeds within the marshes round Mexico Metropolis.

Fages is similar explorer who discovered thickets of untamed grapevines in a canyon within the Tehachapis and named it Cañada de las Uvas, or Grapevine Canyon.

Tullin is the basis from which Tulare Lake, Tulare County and the city of Tulare derive their names. A tulare is a tule marsh. However Tulare Lake, as soon as one of many largest lakes within the West, has dried up as a result of the streams and rivers that fed it have been diverted and the water is used for agriculture and municipalities.

Many Native American teams used tules to make baskets, bowls, mats, hats, shelters, boats and even duck decoys.

A pair of Native American males assemble a ship, known as a balsa, utilizing tule bulrushes in California, within the late 1920s or early 1930s. (Bobbi Onia / Underwood Archives / Getty Pictures)

To say one thing is “out in the tules” is a typical expression roughly equal to “out in the boondocks.”

How does tule fog kind?

The Central Valley’s thick tule fog is a kind of radiation fog that varieties on calm, clear nights, normally after a soaking rain, when the Earth offers up its warmth — radiates its warmth like a radiator — into area. Word that this occurs on clear, starry nights, not when there’s cloud cowl forming a comfortable blanket that holds within the planet’s heat. Fog may also kind close to any water, resembling lakes, streams and aqueducts.

1. Fog varieties when pale winter solar, nonetheless weak, warms the bottom throughout the day, and is adopted by a transparent evening with winds lower than 5 mph.

2. Warmth radiates from the bottom into area, cooling the air close to the floor. This nighttime cooling can get an help from chilly air sinking into the valley when winds are mild.

three. As air close to the bottom cools to the dew level, or saturation level, moisture condenses round minuscule particles of mud, pollen or pollution (condensation nuclei), forming tiny droplets of water that make up the fog, which is just a cloud close to the bottom.

four. Because the fog layer deepens, the bottom is blanketed and not radiates warmth immediately into area. However radiational cooling continues on the prime of the fog layer, inflicting it to develop thicker and deeper. The droplets of water within the fog are extraordinarily tiny — lower than one thousandth of an inch in diameter — and it could take 10,000 of them to cowl the pinnacle of a pin.

The fog normally reaches its peak density at 7 a.m., in response to Stephen LaDochy, a professor within the Geosciences and Setting Division at Cal State L.A. The fog could proceed to thicken because of convection within the morning hours.

“In the dry Central Valley, plants, especially native plants, love the extra water that this fog provides,” stated Invoice Patzert, former climatologist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

Agriculture within the Central Valley, which accounts for 95% of U.S. fruit and nut manufacturing, additionally will depend on the winter chill to advertise the correct improvement of buds, flowers and fruit. To attain excessive yields, fruit bushes want the sustained durations with temperatures beneath about 44 levels Fahrenheit throughout extended durations of tule fog.

Researchers Dennis Baldocchi and Eric Walter reported in 2014 that, primarily based on satellite tv for pc information, the variety of winter fog days has decreased by a median of 46% over the past 32 winters. They hypothesize that the lower in winter fog is going on together with and contributing to a discount in winter chill. Winter chill is prone to lower additional with international warming.

Warming due to local weather change, along with the results of city warmth islands and air-pollution management, could lower the frequency of tule fog occasions, stated LaDochy, the Cal State L.A. professor.

Air pollution turns into a think about fog formation as a result of soot, mud and automobile exhaust present the tiny airborne particles, or condensation nuclei, round which water vapor condenses to kind clouds, fog and haze.

But when inhabitants progress and urbanization proceed within the Central Valley, the discount in air air pollution could not final, LaDochy warns.

Driving within the fog

Pileups involving greater than 100 autos have occurred within the San Joaquin Valley. One of many worst such fog-caused chain-reaction accidents concerned 108 autos, and closed Freeway 99 for greater than 12 hours in November 2007. The collision unfolded over 10 minutes, and resulted in two fatalities and 40 accidents.

Collisions resembling this prompted Caltrans to develop a $12-million detection system to alert motorists of thick fog alongside an particularly accident-prone part of Freeway 99 south of Fresno.

The California Freeway Patrol means that, if attainable, drivers postpone journeys till the fog lifts. These driving in foggy situations ought to drive with lights on low beam, the CHP says. Drivers shouldn’t comply with too carefully behind different autos and may keep away from crossing site visitors lanes. Visibility might be lowered to 10 ft, and the fog might be disorienting, inflicting motorists to drive quicker than they understand. Drivers shouldn’t cease on highways besides in emergencies. Drivers and passengers ought to transfer away from disabled autos. Drivers are urged to observe for CHP tempo autos to information automobiles by means of the fog.

(Paul Duginski / Los Angeles Occasions)

All this exhibits that, though tule fog could come on little cat ft, it has a surprisingly bigfooted impact on California’s surroundings, agriculture, commerce and public security.