What Daniel Radcliffe could look like as Marvel’s Moon Knight

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Pictures

It might be time to prepare for Harry Potter and the Avatar of Vengeance.

The Marvel rumor mill has churned out an fascinating nugget: that Daniel Radcliffe, star of the Harry Potter sequence, is being eyed to play the enduring, unhinged superhero Moon Knight in his upcoming Disney restricted sequence. (through CBR) After all, it did not take lengthy for one fan and digital artist to check what this would possibly appear like — and we now have to say, it would look fairly rattling cool.

The rumor originated with freelance journalist and SuperBroMovies author Daniel Richtman, who asserted in a submit to his Patreon web page that Radcliffe is one in all a number of actors that Mighty Marvel is eyeing for the function of Moon Knight, AKA Marc Spector. Instagrammer spdrmnkyxxiii responded to the casting rumor with a picture that does away with the hero’s face masks in favor of depicting the glowering, yellow-eyed visage of Radcliffe peeking out from beneath his signature hood.

Not unhealthy, proper? Simply in case you are unaware, Radcliffe has confirmed himself to be a surprisingly versatile actor since stepping out of the extraordinary Harry Potter highlight that he was thrust into at across the time he was beginning center faculty. He is displayed a desire for Gothic-tinged horror, having appeared within the 2012 interval shocker The Lady in Black and as Igor in 2015’s Victor Frankenstein; he additionally acquitted himself admirably in 2013’s Horns, primarily based on a novel by Joe Hill (the son of Stephen King) and directed by Crawl‘s Alexandre Aja.

Extra just lately, he starred within the 2018 crime drama Beast of Burden — and in all of those roles, he is displayed a knack for broadcasting a brooding depth that may serve him nicely within the function of Spector. In reality, the extra we give it some thought, the extra we come to imagine that this casting might work out exceptionally nicely — as a result of Radcliffe is a singularly fascinating actor, and Moon Knight is not any strange superhero.