What day is Love Island 2020 on? Is Love Island on Saturdays and Sundays?

Winter Love Island is nicely underway and with it being the primary of two Love Island collection in 2020, there’s loads to maintain followers thrilled.

There was plenty of change this time round, together with a brand new host, new villa and an entire new batch of solid members on the lookout for love.

Laura Whitmore is presenting this time round, along with her boyfriend, Iain Stirling, returning because the witty narrator.

That is additionally the primary collection to function feminine twins Jess and Eve, who’ve brought on a serious stir within the villa as model new bombshells – solely to search out themselves cut up up in week two.

Nevertheless, we will nonetheless count on the identical Love Island motion that has saved us utterly hooked for the previous 5 years – and identical to the Sherif scandal final 12 months, – we’ve already had one shock exit after Ollie selected to give up the villa after simply three days.

What occurred on Love Island final night time?

So, earlier than we ask “winter to do one,” right here’s every little thing it is advisable know concerning the ongoing collection of Love Island on ITV2 when you’ll be able to watch it, keep updated, and whether or not it airs in the course of the weekend.

What day is Love Island on ITV2?

Love Island airs day by day on ITV2 aside from Saturdays. Followers can tune in at 9pm to get their newest slice of drama from the villa.

On Saturdays, don’t fear! There’s nonetheless an episode of Love Island: Unseen Bits to sink your enamel into.

Is Love Island on Saturday and Sunday?

Sure! Often essentially the most dramatic episodes air on a Sunday and are sometimes full of loads of twists and turns to make up for not airing on a Saturday.

Nevertheless, the very best memes come from Saturday’s night time’s look again in Love Island: Unseen Bits, narrated by Iain Sterling.

How lengthy is Love Island on for? When is the ultimate?

Winter Love Island 2020 was initially going to be on for 4 weeks, however this has now been prolonged to 6 weeks. ITV confirmed the information simply days into the winter collection, which means there’s much more scorching drama to take pleasure in.

The official closing date hasn’t but been confirmed, however it’s believed to air round Sunday, 23rd March 2020.

Who’re the contestants on Winter Love Island?

The preliminary Winter Love Island 2020 line-up was first revealed in January, however now the collection is on there’s been some new additions and a few shock exits. Right here’s your rundown of all of the runners and riders on this 12 months’s first Love Island.

Check out the contestants.

Luke Trotman

Luke Trotman – Key Info Age: 22 Job: Semi-pro footballer and pupil Instagram: @luketroytrotman Coupled up with: At present single

Learn extra about Luke right here.

Luke Mabbott

Luke Mabbott – Key Info Age: 24 Job: Heating engineer Instagram: @lukemabbott Coupled up with: At present single

Learn extra about Luke right here.

Rebecca Gormley

Rebecca Gormley – Key Info Age: 21 Job: Half-time mannequin and carer Instagram: @rebeccagormleyx Coupled up with: At present single

Learn extra about Rebecca right here.

Connagh Howard

Connagh Howard – Key Info Age: 27 Job: Mannequin Instagram: @connagh92 Coupled up with: Sophie

Learn extra about Connagh right here.

Finley Tapp

Key Info Age: 20 Instagram: @finn_tapp Coupled up with: Paige

Learn extra about Finley right here.

Leanne Amaning

Leanne Amaning – Key Info Age: 22 Job: Customer support advisor Instagram: @leanneamaning Coupled up with: Mike

Learn extra about Leanne right here.

Siannise Fudge

Siânnise Fudge – Key Info Age: 25 Job: Magnificence marketing consultant Instagram: @siannisefudge Coupled up with: Connor

Learn extra about Siannise right here.

Jess Gale

Jess Gale – Key Info Age: 20 Job: Pupil and VIP hostess Instagram: @jessicarosegale Coupled up with: Nas

Learn extra about Jess right here.

Shaughna Phillips

Shaughna Phillips – Key Info Age: 25 Job: Democratic providers officer Instagram: @shaughnaphillips Coupled up with: Callum

Learn extra about Shaughna right here.

Sophie Piper

Sophie Piper – Key Info Age: 21 Job: Medical PA Instagram: @sophpiper_ Coupled up with: Connagh

Learn extra about Sophie right here.

Paige Turley

Paige Turley – Key Info Age: 22 Job: Singer Instagram: @turley_paige Coupled up with: Finley

Learn extra about Paige right here.

Mike Boateng

Mike Boateng – Key Info Age: 24 Job: Police officer Instagram: @michaelboateng01 Coupled up with: Leanne

Learn extra about Mike right here.

Connor Durman

Connor Durman – Key Info Age: 25 Job: Espresso bean salesman Instagram: @connordurman Coupled up with: Siânnise

Learn extra about Connor right here.

Callum Jones

Callum Jones – Key Info Age: 23 Job: Scaffolder Instagram: @_callum_jones Coupled up with: Shaughna

Learn extra about Callum right here.

Nas Majeed

Nas Majeed – Key Info Age: 23 Job: Sports activities science graduate and builder Instagram: @nas_jm Coupled up with: Jess

Learn extra about Nas right here.

Eve Gale – DUMPED

Eve Gale – Key Info Age: 20 Job: Pupil and VIP hostess Instagram: @evegale

Learn extra about Eve right here.

Ollie Williams – QUIT*

*Ollie left the present on day three after realising he was nonetheless in love with somebody exterior of the villa.

Ollie Williams – Key Info Age: 23 Job: Inheritor to the Lanhydrock Property Instagram: @olliesjwilliams Coupled up with: Paige, earlier than his exit

The 23-year-old bowed out the villa after simply three days after realising he nonetheless had emotions for his ex-girlfriend.

“I have to be honest with myself, and everyone, that I do still love someone else,” he stated within the Seashore Hut.

“I’ve to comply with my coronary heart on this state of affairs and it could be fallacious for me to disregard these emotions. On the finish of the day, that is Love Island and it’s about discovering love.

“If I carried on anything with Paige, or any other girl that might come into the villa, it wouldn’t be fair on them.”

Who’s the host of Love Island?

Laura Whitmore was confirmed as Love Island’s new host for the January 2020 collection.

“To say I’m excited to be heading to Cape Town to host Love Island, the biggest show on television, is an understatement,” she stated on her appointment.

“I want to thank ITV for trusting me at the helm of this huge show. I wish it was in better circumstances; Caroline is a brilliant host and also a friend. We’ve spoken a lot in the last few days since she stepped down. She has been very kind to me and strongly pushed me for this role.”

Earlier Love Island host Caroline Flack introduced in December she could be stepping down from the present, after she was arrested and charged with assault by beating.

Revealing the information on her Instagram story, the 40-year-old stated: “Love Island has been my world for the final 5 years, it’s the very best present on telly.

“In order to not detract attention from the upcoming series I feel the best thing I can do is to stand down for Series 6. I want to wish the incredible team working on the show a fantastic series in Cape Town.”

A spokesperson for ITV informed HEARALPUBLICIST: “ITV has a long standing relationship with Caroline and we understand and accept her decision. We will remain in contact with her over the coming months about future series of Love Island.”

The place is Winter Love Island filmed?

The motion is going down in a “model new villa in South Africa“. The South African summer season runs from December-March, so it ought to be sunny sufficient for all of the Islanders to get their abs out.

Caroline Flack confirmed in the course of the Love Island 2019 closing that the present that the winter collection can be going down in Cape City.

Try our first take a look at the model new villa, which sees some main variations from its Majorcan counterpart.

Who’s narrator Iain Stirling?

Voiceover hero Iain Stirling is again along with his witticisms for collection six.

Talking on Good Morning Britain, he teased: “Do you know what, it’s gonna be an absolute blast. Winter Love Island is gonna come back sooner than you thought and it’s gonna be enjoyable.”

Discover out extra about Iain right here.

When is Love Island: Aftersun on TV?

The Love Island spin-off present now airs on Mondays at 10pm on ITV2. Laura Whitmore hosts.

Will there nonetheless be a summer season Love Island on ITV2?

Sure, there’ll. This collection is a further model of the present, not a substitute for the all-summer-long epic that viewers know and love. Briefly, there’s going to be plenty of Love Island in 2020!

Love Island continues weeknights and Sundays on ITV2 at 9pm