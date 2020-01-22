What devices can I watch BritBox on?

From Broachchurch to Life on Mars and traditional Physician Who, Britbox is a streaming service that hosts one of the best British boxsets, be it comedy, drama, documentary or actuality TV.

However does your display help the platform? Learn on beneath to see in case your machine is suitable with Britbox.

What units does Britbox help?

The service is offered on the next providers…

Choose sensible TVs

Apple telephones and tablets

Android telephones and tablets

Mac or PC (via an internet browser)

Apple TV

Britbox is at present not out there on video games consoles together with the Nintendo Change.

Is Britbox out there on Amazon Hearth TV?

No. Nonetheless, Britbox says the service is ‘coming soon’ to Amazon Hearth TV units.

Can I watch Britbox on a number of units?

Sure. As much as 5(!) units can use your account concurrently.

Traditional Physician Who outstrips different BritBox choices by 20:1 in first three days

How can I signal as much as Britbox?

You may signal as much as the service by way of its web site, or by downloading the Britbox app in your iOS or Android machine.

What number of British boxsets does Britbox have?

Greater than some other subscription streaming TV service. On the finish of 2019, Britbox hosted 100 extra British titles than Netflix and 80 greater than Amazon Prime Video.