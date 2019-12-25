What does Gavin and Stacey’s huge cliffhanger mean for the future of the series?

It’s honest to say that the 2019 Gavin and Stacey Christmas particular ends with a little bit of a bang, concluding the eagerly-anticipated revival (which returns to Ruth Jones and James Corden’s sitcom a decade after it first concluded) with an enormous cliffhanger for 2 of the important thing characters.

Within the episode’s closing scene, Nessa (Jones) shockingly proposes to Corden’s Smithy, taking their on-again off-again relationship to a brand new degree after an episode the place Smithy had seemed able to tie the knot together with his important new girlfriend (Laura Aikman).

“You know you’re alright as you are, don’t you Smithy?” Nessa says on the conclusion of the episode.

“I received’t lie, you’re not everybody’s cup of tea, however on the finish of the day when all’s stated and carried out, you’re tidy.

“And I know it’s been complicated, you and me. All this like. But I loves it. And if truth be told… I loves you.”

Smithy, considering she’s talking platonically, replies that he feels the identical, just for Nessa to chop him off.

“No Smithy, you’re not listening. I knows it’s weird, alright? But I do. I loves you. With all my heart.”

“So,” she says, producing a hoop – “will you marry me?”

The episode cuts to the credit at this level, leaving her query unanswered and an entire nation of viewers at nighttime as to Smithy’s reply.

In comparison with the finale to the unique collection (which aired on New Yr’s Day 2010 and wrapped up many of the plot threads), this closing scene appears to go away issues far more open for a return to the story and characters down the road – and in keeping with Jones and the opposite solid, there’s undoubtedly a hope that extra Gavin & Stacey can be coming to see what occurs subsequent.

“Well obviously the scene between Smithy and Nessa is an interesting one, and as you see now it’s not necessarily over, because it’s ended on a proposal,” Jones stated at a screening for the Christmas particular.

“When James and I did that last scene, that proposal scene, it was in the middle of the night, we were really scared that some pap was going to get a picture, because obviously if I’m down on one knee it’s obvious what’s going on…”

Nonetheless, Jones reiterated that there have been no concrete plans for one more particular or perhaps a full collection at this early stage, even with the cliffhanger included.

“Honestly, hand on heart – at the moment, there is no plan,” she stated. “There have been no post-it notes, there was no sitting in a room mapping out one other episode.

“But I think obviously there is room for it to move on, so all I’m going to say now is who knows?”

Different solid members, in the meantime, felt extra sure that the ending meant extra episodes had been imminent, with many saying they’re already eager to come back again and resolve the story.

“Well I hope there will be more,” Joanna Web page, who performs Stacey within the collection, instructed HEARALPUBLICIST. “I can’t say because I don’t write it. But I’d be happy to do more.”

“I mean yeah obviously I’d love to do it,” Mathew Horne, who performs Gavin, agreed. “There’s a purpose they wrote that ending.

“So, I’m certain there can be extra – however I don’t know.”

“Oh god, yes of course,” Robert Wilfort, who performs Jason within the collection, instructed us. “I don’t think they would have written that ending without possibly thinking about it.”

“I don’t suppose there’s masses extra in it. I believe there may be possibly one thing else in it,” added Melanie Waters, who performs Gwen.

“Like we said we are wary about it, you know it finished on a high and you don’t want to do something too much, you know you want to keep it special,” agreed Wilfort.

For now, Jones and Corden are hoping followers simply benefit from the Christmas reward they’ve been given – and even when it doesn’t lead anyplace, Jones says she’ll all the time treasure the reminiscence of that essential closing scene anyway.

“When I put my hand on my heart as Nessa, and I said to Smithy, ‘I love you, No I do I love you, I loves you with all my heart’ – when I said it, I really meant it to James,” she stated.

“As a result of the journey that we’ve been on – and we are able to argue, don’t get me fallacious, we have now a really brother/sisterly relationship – however our friendship on the coronary heart of it’s so sturdy.

“I’m so proud of our friendship and I’m proud of the journey we’ve been on together,” she concluded, visibly emotional.

Hopefully, it’s a journey that’s not fairly over but…

Gavin and Stacey is on the market to stream on BBC iPlayer