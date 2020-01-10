What Donald Trump Said On Prince Harry, Meghan’s Parting As Senior Royals

Trump referred to as Prince Harry and Meghan’s determination to give up their roles within the British royal household “sad”

President Donald Trump on Friday referred to as Prince Harry and his spouse Meghan’s determination to give up their roles within the British royal household “sad” and stated he felt sorry for the queen.

“I think it’s sad, I do,” Trump stated in an excerpt of an interview to air afterward Fox Information.

“I don’t want to get into the whole thing,” he stated. “I just have such respect for the queen. I don’t think this should be happening.”

Talking of Queen Elizabeth II, the grandmother of Harry, he stated “she’s a great woman. She’s never made a mistake, if you look. I mean she’s had like a flawless time.”

