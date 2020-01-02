What free-agent catchers could the Rockies still sign to back up Tony Wolters?

Because the commerce speak surrounding Nolan Arenado continues to run rampant, Rockies followers in all probability want one thing else to deal with apart from the potential for the franchise’s cornerstone participant being dealt away.

So, even in an offseason the place proprietor Dick Monfort has mentioned Colorado isn’t going to considerably enhance payroll, who’s left for the Rockies to probably goal in free company? A backup catcher ought to stay on the prime of the membership’s precedence record.

The Rockies reportedly re-signed Drew Butera to a minor-league deal (the transfer has not but been confirmed by the membership), but it surely’s exhausting to see how they may choose Butera because the group’s backup when he’s hit .175 over a pair completely different stints with Colorado.

That leaves a dwindling pile of veteran catchers in the marketplace for Colorado to pair behind presumed Opening Day starter Tony Wolters.

Robinson Chirinos (three.eight WAR for the Astros final yr) is alleged to be making a choice quickly, based on MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand, and whether or not Colorado is on his radar stays to be seen. The 35-year-old batted .238 with 17 homers for Houston in 2018 after spending six seasons with Texas.

There’s additionally the potential for Jason Castro, whose tenure in Minnesota is over contemplating the Twins signed free agent Alex Aliva to enhance their starter, Mitch Garver. Well being is a query mark for the 32-year-old, as Castro was restricted to 19 video games in 2018. He’s a strong pitch framer and able to energy, with 13 homers in 79 video games in 2019.

Colorado might additionally think about signing four-time all-star Matt Wieters, 33, who backed up Yadier Molina in St. Louis final season. One other serviceable veteran accessible is Russell Martin, 36, who hit .220 with 6 homers for the Dodgers, or Caleb Joseph, a 33-year-old journeyman who noticed restricted motion in Arizona final yr.

Moreover the Butera contract, Colorado’s different notable offseason strikes thus far have been extending reliever Scott Oberg (three-year, $13 million), claiming hard-throwing reliever Tyler Kinley off waivers from Miami and signing high-potential starter José Mujica to a minor-league deal.

View an entire record of all unsigned free-agent catchers nonetheless accessible in Fangraphs’ tracker.