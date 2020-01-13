What happened between Warren Fox and Sienna Blake? Hollyoaks couples’ horrible history explained

Hollyoaks has reunited energy couple Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) and Sienna Blake (Anna Passey), with the returning alpha male exhibiting up out of the blue determined for his ex’s assist to avoid wasting their sickly son Sebastian.

There’s a variety of water below the bridge for these two, in truth there’s a digital tsunami of backstabbing, thoughts video games and common skullduggery. For those who’re questioning why they preserve shouting at one another, and the way two of the cleaning soap’s most risky characters ever thought it was a good suggestion to get collectively within the first place, listed here are the edited highlights and lowlights of Hollyoaks’ baddest romance…

2016: Burning ardour

Gangster Cunning bonded with bonkers posh lady Ms Blake over mutual loss – his sister Katy and her dad Patrick – and began an unlikely relationship. Warren saved Sienna when she was trapped in a burning picket fairground maze, however she couldn’t forgive him for leaving her serial killer teenage daughter Nico to perish within the flames (or so we thought, extra of her later). She tried to seduce Warren’s son Joel Dexter as revenge which ended the connection. Till…

2017: Infants and unhealthy information

The pair determined to attempt once more when Sienna found she was pregnant with twins, kicking off a tumultuous 12 months for the couple during which they double crossed one another quite a few occasions:

Sienna was satisfied Warren was plotting to get custody of the youngsters as quickly as they have been born and tried faking a miscarriage; Warren was so horrified at her deception he began an affair with Grace Black; Sienna was identified with cervical most cancers and refused therapy to guard her unborn youngsters; she and Cunning obtained engaged however Grace stabbed Warren on the marriage day when he refused to depart Sienna; Grace teamed up together with her love rival and helped her escape, just for Warren to abduct Sienna and maintain her hostage in a distant cottage till she gave start, meaning to run off with the newborns after they arrived.

Sienna had lied to Warren just a few months earlier she’d been the all-clear from most cancers however was compelled to confess she was nonetheless struggling, so her fella finally took her to hospital the place she gave start to Sophie and Sebastian. In November 2017 Cunning obtained away together with his tiny daughter, leaving a devastated Sienna behind battling via chemo and struggling together with her loss. Help from Joel blossomed right into a full-on affair.

2018: Again from the useless

More and more paranoid Joel was drifting again to his ex Cleo, unstable Sienna lied that Warren was harassing her from the shadows and that she’s nonetheless obtained most cancers, when in precise truth Warren had completely vanished and he or she was in remission by then. Joel finally dumped Sienna when he learnt the lies she’s instructed to cease him from leaving her, however in Could Nico miraculously returns from the useless and stabs her mom – seemingly fatally.

When Nico tries to grab Sebastian just a few weeks later it’s revealed Sienna faked her demise to attract out her evil offspring – however throughout a rooftop showdown Warren reappears out of the blue and steals Sebastian, scarpering with each twins now cruelly ripped away from their mom.

Sienna secretly harboured pregnant Nico till she gave start to a child lady, then murdered her disturbed daughter in self-defence when she attacked her. This time, she was actually, positively useless.

2019: Large coincidence

Pleased and settled with good man Brody Hudson, a extra zen Sienna will get that loopy look in her eye once more when she meets a childminder referred to as Nina at Maxine and Damon’s swanky marriage ceremony venue and turns into obsessive about the concept ‘Sean’ and ‘Ursula’, the twins she is taking care of, are literally Sophie and Sebastian.

Kidnapping the toddlers whereas Nina was sure and gagged within the laundry room, Sienna stopped herself on the final minute believing she was deluded – besides she wasn’t as a result of viewers then noticed Warren in a sneaky cameo look accumulate the twins and berate his nanny for the near-miss, whereas everybody thought Sienna had misplaced the plot once more.

No surprise Sienna reacted the best way she did at Warren’s go to to the village – discuss unfinished enterprise…

