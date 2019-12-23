What happened in the last episode of Gavin and Stacey?

Earlier this 12 months, followers had been delighted to listen to that Gavin & Stacey could be returning for a Christmas particular, the primary new episode to grace tv screens in additional than a decade.

So much can occur in 10 years, so when you’ve forgotten how the finale ended and may’t make time for a rewatch in the course of the busy festive season, right here’s a rundown of the important thing moments to get you up to the mark:

Stacey will get pregnant

Earlier in sequence three, Gavin and Stacey had been instructed by a physician that they had been unlikely to have a child the standard means as a consequence of Gavin’s low sperm depend.

The information hit the couple laborious and so they determined to proceed attempting for a child till the top of the 12 months, at which level they might begin alternative routes of getting a toddler.

Within the ultimate episode, mere hours earlier than Nessa’s marriage ceremony, Stacey took him upstairs and confirmed him 34 being pregnant checks she had taken that had all come again optimistic.

The couple had been delighted, with Gavin proudly declaring: “My balls work!”

Nessa and Dave don’t get married

After his dramatic proposal within the 2008 Christmas particular, the third sequence largely adopted preparations for Nessa’s marriage to Dave Coaches.

The couple hit fairly a bump when Dave came upon Nessa and Smithy had wound up in mattress collectively when she visited Billericay with out him, however they made it to the large day regardless.

The ceremony was effectively underneath means when Smithy burst via the church doorways to precise his emotions for Nessa.

He clarified that he wasn’t declaring his love for her, going as far as to say that Nessa repulses him a lot of the time, however that he didn’t imagine she actually cherished Dave.

Nessa was reluctant to confess it at first, so it was Dave who truly stopped the marriage, mentioning that over the previous 12 months she had stopped telling him she cherished him.

The pair shook fingers on the altar and referred to as it quits.

Dave instructed her: “It’s been a blast, sugar tits.”

Smithy and Nessa’s relationship standing? It’s sophisticated

BBC/GS TV Productions Ltd/Tom Jackson

One of many huge questions that the Gavin & Stacey 2019 particular will deal with is the character of Smithy and Nessa’s relationship at present.

Provided that they confessed to repulsing one another at her climactic marriage ceremony, it appears unsure whether or not they are going to in the end get collectively.

Nonetheless, the ultimate scene of the final episode options them hanging out in Barry on good phrases, with Smithy even blurting out her trademark catchphrase: “What’s occurin’?”

There was no point out of the fishing journey

Followers hoping that the ultimate episode of the sequence would shed some mild on what occurred throughout Bryn and Jason’s mysterious fishing journey had been left disillusioned.

Nonetheless, star Larry Lamb hinted in an interview with Coronary heart that the subject might come up once more within the new particular.

We’ve compiled every little thing we all know in regards to the fishing journey and a few concepts for what might have occurred.

Gavin & Stacey returns to BBC One on Christmas Day