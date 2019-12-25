What happened in the last episode of Gavin and Stacey?

Earlier this yr, followers had been delighted to listen to that Gavin & Stacey could be returning for a Christmas particular, the primary new episode to grace tv screens in additional than a decade.

So much can occur in 10 years, so in case you’ve forgotten how the finale ended and might’t make time for a rewatch in the course of the busy festive season, right here’s a rundown of the important thing moments to get you on top of things.

Stacey will get pregnant

Earlier in sequence three, Gavin and Stacey had been informed by a health care provider that they had been unlikely to have a child the normal means as a consequence of Gavin’s low sperm rely.

The information hit the couple onerous and so they determined to proceed attempting for a child till the tip of the yr, at which level they might begin taking a look at other ways of getting a baby.

Within the last episode, mere hours earlier than Nessa’s wedding ceremony, Stacey took him upstairs and confirmed him 34 being pregnant checks she had taken that had all come again optimistic.

The couple had been delighted, with Gavin proudly declaring: “My balls work!”

Nessa and Dave don’t get married

After his dramatic proposal within the 2008 Christmas particular, the third sequence largely adopted preparations for Nessa’s marriage to Dave Coaches.

The couple hit fairly a bump when Dave came upon Nessa and Smithy had wound up in mattress collectively when she visited Billericay with out him, however they made it to the large day regardless.

The ceremony was nicely underneath means when Smithy burst by way of the church doorways to precise his emotions for Nessa.

He clarified that he wasn’t declaring his love for her, going as far as to say that Nessa repulses him a lot of the time, however that he didn’t consider she actually liked Dave.

Nessa was reluctant to confess it at first, so it was Dave who truly stopped the marriage, stating that over the previous yr she had stopped telling him she liked him.

The pair shook palms on the altar and known as it quits.

Dave informed her: “It’s been a blast, sugar tits.”

Smithy and Nessa’s relationship standing? It’s difficult

BBC/GS TV Productions Ltd/Tom Jackson

One of many massive questions that the Gavin & Stacey 2019 particular will handle is the character of Smithy and Nessa’s relationship right this moment.

Provided that they confessed to repulsing one another at her climactic wedding ceremony, it appears unsure whether or not they may in the end get collectively.

Nonetheless, the ultimate scene of the final episode options them hanging out in Barry on good phrases, with Smithy even blurting out her trademark catchphrase: “What’s occurin’?”

There was no point out of the fishing journey

Followers hoping that the ultimate episode of the sequence would shed some gentle on what occurred throughout Bryn and Jason’s mysterious fishing journey had been left dissatisfied.

Nonetheless, star Larry Lamb hinted in an interview with Coronary heart that the subject might come up once more within the new particular.

We’ve compiled all the pieces we all know in regards to the fishing journey and a few concepts for what might have occurred.

Gavin & Stacey returns to BBC One on Christmas Day