What happened on Love Island last night?

Bid goodbye to your social lives – Love Island is again on our screens with its very first winter version.

Twelve singletons have ditched the day job to seek out love within the present’s first outing to a brand new villa in South Africa, with their adventures in copping off and cracking on documented six nights every week on ITV2.

However should you’re struggling to seek out the time to catch-up on each episode earlier than the subsequent serving to at 9pm, then don’t fear – HEARALPUBLICIST has received you lined.

Right here’s what occurred on Love Island final night time.

Day 2

Issues are already beginning to get tense within the villa, after the arrival of twins Eve and Jess ruffled feathers.

Shaughna introduced to the opposite ladies she was “fine” – however admitted within the Seaside Hut she was “s****** herself” on the prospect of dropping Callum.

And it appears she was proper to be nervous with the twins marking Callum, Mike and Connor as their sort.

Issues then received steamy within the ‘Spill the Tea’ problem, with our Islanders sharing just a few smooches as they guessed secrets and techniques about one another – it was a troublesome one for Connor and Ollie, after it was Connor who was unveiled to have greater than 100 sexual companions and Ollie had cheated on his ex-girlfriend eight or 9 time.

The twins discovered themselves getting heated after they realised they each needed to couple up with Callum, however Jess coupled up with Mike and Eve coupled up with Callum – leaving Shaughna and Leanne single.

Day 1

Paige, Siannise, Shaughna, Leanne and Sophie have been the primary ladies to enter the villa, with new host Laura Whitmore welcoming them to their new digs.

The (considerably awkward) coupling up ceremony noticed our very first of the sequence.

After no-one stepped ahead, Nas selected to couple up with Siannise.

Callum coupled up with Shaughna after she stepped ahead.

Ollie coupled up with Paige after no-one stepped ahead.

Connor coupled up with Sophie after she stepped ahead.

Mike coupled up with Leanne after he stepped ahead.

Nonetheless, there’s bother in paradise already – Ollie admitted to Siannise that he had his eye on her, Mike confided within the boys that Leanne isn’t opening as much as him, and Connor and Sophie appeared to fall out after his awkward threesome remark throughout reality or dare.

Our first twist of the sequence arrived when twins Jess and Eve sashayed into the villa, inflicting some heads to show already…

Love Island continues weeknights and Sundays at 9pm on ITV2